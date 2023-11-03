Florida Man Allegedly Had Teenager Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault Killed In Murder-For-Hire Plot!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Three men have been arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire plot that killed a Florida teenager last year. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida via a press release on Thursday, Lenard White Jr., 36 (left), Sheldon Robinson (top inset), 21, and Keshawn Woods (lower inset), 22, were all indicted on several charges — including murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

This all dates back to a brutal killing last February. As authorities shared during a press conference, a 17-year-old victim (identified as Isabella Angelina Scavelli in reports) and her mother went to Hernando County Sheriff’s Office to report that Isabella had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Lenard. The next day? She wound up dead!

Prosecutors claim White paid Sheldon and Keshawn $10,000 to murder the teenager so she wouldn’t pursue her charges. The day after Isabella went to authorities, the two men allegedly knocked on her family home’s door and immediately started firing a gun as the high schooler opened the door. She was killed and her mother was injured in the shooting.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Robinson’s mother, Janet Williams, was also charged with multiple counts of making false statements to federal agents.

As for how they narrowed down the culprits, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said during the press conference that authorities found $6k at Williams’ home and the other $4k in Woods’ home during a search, adding:

“[Williams] was not forthcoming with law enforcement about that money.”

White and Robinson are now in custody awaiting a federal hearing. Woods made an appearance in federal court on Wednesday and was ordered to be detained. Williams, the mother, was released on home detention.

In addition to the murder-for-hire charges, the men are also facing charges of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence that caused death and discharging of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. The men who committed the slaying are also charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, tampering with a witness, and obstruction of justice, authorities announced. Those interested in more can watch the full press conference (below):

As you can imagine, this has been a heartbreaking loss for Isabella’s community. Back in February, she was remembered “by her teachers as an energetic, kind and a joyful student,” according to a spokesperson for the district per WFLA. She was a junior at Hernando High School at the time of her death and a member of her school’s tennis team and Student Government. We are sending her family lots of love right now.

Nobody should ever have to fear for their life, let alone lose it, when speaking out against an alleged sexual abuser.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

