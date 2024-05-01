Is THIS A Sure-Fire Sign That Jenelle Evans Is Returning To The Teen Mom Universe?? Whoa!

Don’t call it a comeback!!

Jenelle Evans might be angling for some more time on camera in the Teen Mom universe. And we say “might” here because nobody really knows… yet. But!!! This new picture REALLY tells an interesting story!

So, as MTV fans know, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has allowed fans to watch as their favorite Teen Mom stars of old get together and duke it out as full-grown adults. Jenelle, though, hasn’t been anywhere near the show — or anything else in that universe, for that matter. MTV canned her in 2019 after her now-estranged husband David Eason infamously shot and killed their family dog. But could the 32-year-old mom of three be returning to the fold soon??

Here’s why we say that: on Wednesday, Page Six obtained a photo of Jenelle and current cast member Briana DeJesus hanging out together down in Florida. As you can see in the photo (below), the two women were dressed casually as they appear to be walking off a sidewalk towards a parked car on a palm tree-lined street in sunny Florida:

Jenelle Evans sparks rumors of ‘Teen Mom’ return as she reunites with Briana Dejesus after David Eason split https://t.co/D1BdoJ9KsD pic.twitter.com/4isAAZGRd1 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 1, 2024

Those two have been pals for a while — Jenelle even went to Briana’s “I won the lawsuit” party after her legal victory over fellow Teen Mom universe star Kailyn Lowry back in May of 2022. So, it’s not like they are strangers or anything. But it’s definitely interesting to see them get together. Especially now!

And then there’s this!! Let’s go back nearly two months, to early March. Jenelle posted on TikTok on the 5th of that month that she had filed for separation from David. But specifically, it’s the language she used in that old post which REALLY has us interested! That’s because she wrote “new chapter unlocked” in the caption. Could that have meant, like, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter or something???

It all makes sense now… well, maybe! LOLz! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

