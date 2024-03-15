Shocking Footage Shows Woman's Final Moments Before Being Kidnapped & Killed By Vegas NBA Star

The chilling footage of Marayna Rodgers‘ (above, far right) last moments before her death has been released.

NBA G League star Chance Comanche (above, right inset) and his 19-year-old girlfriend Sakari Harnden (above, left inset) were arrested in December in connection to the murder of Rodgers. At the time, according to court docs, the athlete allegedly admitted he and Harnden lured Rodgers into the car promising to pay her for sexual acts.

After grabbing a bottle of alcohol from a local liquor store, the former Stockton Kings player recalled the couple making it seem like they would have sex with Rodgers inside the vehicle. However, he eventually admitted to strangling her with an HDMI cord for around 10 seconds. After he let go, his girlfriend jumped in and finished off the job, allegedly strangling poor Rodgers to death.

So, so heartbreaking…

Now, a final video before Rodgers’ sudden death has been released — and it’s extremely chilling. The new footage released by Las Vegas law enforcement shows CCTV of Harnden and Rodgers seemingly in high spirits as they enter then exit the liquor store. Only moments later did the alleged murder take place. And that’s not all… Police have also released horrifying images of the rocks that police believe the couple buried Rodgers’ bloodied body beneath. Gut-wrenching.

See the footage and pics for yourself (below).

So cruel and senseless. May Marayna rest in peace.

[Image via 8 News Now Las Vegas/YouTube]