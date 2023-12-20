New Details From NBA Player’s Shocking Confession Of Strangling Woman To Death Revealed

More details have come to light about the shocking murder confession from NBA G League player Chance Comanche.

As we previously reported, the 27-year-old basketball player and his 19-year-old girlfriend Sakari Harnden were arrested last week for the kidnapping and slaying of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers. She was reported missing on December 7, and her remains were then found in the desert in Henderson, Nevada. Marayna had been in the area to make money as a sex worker and arranged a meeting with Harnden, which made her and Comanche a suspect. But even more damning evidence? Police soon discovered there were text messages sent during one of his games with the Stockton Kings showing the pair planned to “trick” and murder Marayna!

After bringing Comanche into custody, law enforcement said he confessed to killing the victim. And now investigators for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revealed more of the horrific details he shared about what happened that day.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, officers alleged the athlete admitted he and Harnden lured Marayna out on December 6, promising to pay her for sexual acts. Comanche then said they convinced the woman to get into the car. After grabbing a bottle of alcohol from a local liquor store, the former Stockton Kings player recalled the couple making it seem like they would have sex with Marayna inside the vehicle. However, something sinister happened instead.

According to the court documents, Comanche told police he suddenly pulled out an HDMI cord and strangled Marayna for around 10 seconds. He insisted he allegedly let go, but law enforcement said he told them Harnden took over and continued to strangle her until she became unresponsive. Officials then alleged Comanche said he and Harnden placed her body in a ditch and buried it with rocks once they knew Marayna was dead. So, so awful.

Both Comanche and Harnden are facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and kidnapping. He’s expected to be transported to Vegas in the coming days. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Las Vegas Metro Police Department, KGUN9/YouTube]