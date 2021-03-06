Post Meghan Markle Legal Victory, UK Judge Orders Tabloid To Share News On Front Page

Back in February, we reported on the major legal win for Meghan Markle against The Daily Mail on Sunday.

Now, a UK Judge has ordered an unusual decision, stating that the very paper that published her letter to her father without permission needs to include coverage of her win on the very FRONT page of their mag.

In the ruling, Justice Warby concluded that despite the already popular press for the legal battle’s decision (the judiciary website registered 4,652 views and there were over 100 retweets with the news), he felt as though more needed to be done to ensure exposure. He went on to write:

“It goes without saying that these figures [on the judiciary website] pale by comparison with the readership of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, and other media outlets that covered the story.”

We totally understand the way he’s thinking! Very clever!

Though this isn’t something we would see in the United States — and even the UK judge struggled with whether this was a proper decision to make in the European Union — ultimately, Warby decided this was the best course of action. You can read the full legal judgement here.

And, of course, he isn’t the only person showing the love. Right now, and leading up to her interview on March 7, many people have been stepping forward to show their support for the former princess.

On March 6, actress Abigail Spencer stepped up to support Markle, and we’re absolutely loving the kind words she had to share toward her former Suits costar. The Timeless actress said:

“She’s been there for me – and physically held me – in my darkest hours: After my dad died. After a gut wrenching break up she brought me into her home & nursed me back to health. Soup & salad waiting in the kitchen, just, if I needed it. She’s taken my son in as her own. I can’t tell you the value of having another working mother I can lean on when with the pressures of visibility & child-rearing woes become overwhelming. She’s always been a safe harbor for me, someone I can fall apart in front of… and with. And I have.”

Aww, wow. You guys, we’re tearing up right now.

There are just so many people testifying about Markle’s good heart — Gayle King stepped up, too, and even the duchess’ former BFF, Jessica Mulroney.

So, we’re ALL excited to see what happens next, especially after the interview drops on March 7.

But what do y’all think? Sound off in the comments below!

