People Are Loving How This Former Disney Star Is Now CEO Of A Space Startup!

Ready or not, here Bridgit Mendler is coming with some BIG news for fans!

The former Disney star — best known for her high-profile roles in the series Good Luck Charlie and the movie Lemonade Mouth — gave fans two unexpected updates about her life on X (Twitter) on Monday. First off, she shared some career news. And it has nothing to do with her returning to acting or releasing new music! Instead, Bridgit revealed she is now the CEO of Northwood Space, a startup company working to create “a data highway between earth and space.” Whoa!! The 31-year-old wrote:

“So excited to announce our $6.3M seed led by @foundersfund and @a16z with participation from @CapitalAlso, @LongJourneyVC , @BoxGroup, @humbavc. At @NorthwoodSpace we have our sights on building a data highway between earth and space. We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space. We have a lot of work ahead of us but that’s the fun part. If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood.”

But Bridget didn’t just add being a CEO to her resume!

The Ready or Not singer also is… a momma! On top of the startup news, she shocked everyone by announcing in a follow-up tweet that she and her husband, Griffin Cleverly, adopted a 4-year-old boy in 2022:

“The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is. that’s my news for now folks”

Amazing!!!

Clearly, Bridgit has been busy since she left the entertainment industry years ago! According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied at the University of Southern California, MIT, and Harvard. She later worked at the Federal Communications Commission‘s Space Bureau in 2022, where she told CNBC she “completely fell in love with space law.”

Despite no longer being in the spotlight, Bridgit still has some very dedicated fans. And they have taken to X (Twitter) to praise all of her accomplishments! Check out the reactions (below):

“When you think about it bridgit mendler is REAL barbie. Blondie is actress, rnb singer, lawyer graduated from Harvard, and now a ceo of space company. She got it all.” “she is Barbie. like 12 different careers. singer/songwriter, actress, harvard doctorate of law recipient, MIT PHD student, ceo of a start up…” “Her email signature is like: -Bridgit Mendler, BA, MBA, JD, PhD, CEO, Actress, Singer, better than you, etc” “bridgit mendler has the most incredible resume ever seen” “a MOTHER, MIT engineer, harvard lawyer, CEO, pop princess and a brilliant actress. bridgit mendler really has it all” “One day bridgit mendler is gonna come out as superwoman and I am not going to be surprised. What a woman” “is there anything bridgit mendler can’t do?” “not enough people are talking about how disney star bridgit mendler launched a satellite data startup and graduated from harvard law and mit phd. bridgit is THE female founder showing us you can reinvent yourself and build cool things along the way.” “can’t get over how @bridgitmendler truly had a career trajectory like no other disney > harvard & MIT > space CEO. living legend”

Congratulations to Bridgit! What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

