Francia Raisa Responds To Saved By The Bell Controversy Over Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

The woman who donated one of her kidneys to Selena Gomez is speaking up about a very uncool time in the pop star’s life.

Francia Raisa, who infamously gave one of her kidneys to the pop star back in 2017 in a serious transplant operation to battle lupus, doesn’t care for the jokes made by the Saved By The Bell reboot at Selena Gomez‘s expense. And she’s letting them hear it all across social media!

The Grown-ish actress spoke out on both Twitter and Instagram on Saturday, getting word out about why the Saved By The Bell jokes weren’t cool at all!

For one, she wrote a message on her IG Stories, revealing that cast members had already come forward to apologize to her for the offensive dialogue within the script, even if they personally had little or nothing to do with its production.

Here’s that message (below), in which Raisa notes “I truly appreciate that,” and continues on:

Of course, the producers did acknowledge patients and donors by making a donation to Selena’s lupus research fund at the University of Southern California. So while that may not be enough, at least it’s a start, ya know?!

Along with her IG post, the SoCal native and longtime TV and film working actress shared more on Twitter, too.

There, she added this (below):

Ultimately, those Saved By The Bell jokes really fell flat, and for good reason. And it’s nice that people like Francia — who has experienced kidney donation and surgery firsthand! — are there to help educate them about something very serious that is quite literally life-saving to a lot of patients!

For what it’s worth, Selena herself still has yet to comment on this controversy, opting (at least so far) to remain silent this weekend on social media.

