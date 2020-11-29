Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Learning From Camila Cabello's Body Confidence: 'It Really Changed My Life'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still SO in love… and it sounds like they are making each other stronger, to boot!

The Lost In Japan singer opened up about his better half in a new interview with GQ this week, and got quite candid about how her confidence in her own body and how she looks has translated to his appearance! Obviously, women feel a LOT more pressure than men regarding body image issues in Hollywood, but it’s interesting to hear this side of the story, too!

Related: Elton John Gives GREAT Advice To Shawn Mendes About Fame

Opening up about how he, too, has felt pressure to look a certain way and remain fit and healthy, Mendes revealed that he would often force himself to exercise on very little sleep just to be sure he was staying fit. And though he once believed that “if you don’t work out, you’re going to lose fans,” it’s actually been the Señorita singer’s influence that has changed him!

The 22-year-old crooner raved about Cabello here, revealing (below):

“[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s, and it really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life … [I learned that] taking that extra few hours of sleep, instead of waking up to pump iron, is a better choice sometimes.”

Amen to that! Sleep is important — and being confident and practicing moderation is just as important, too!!

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Havana singer is also raving about her man!

In a new Instagram post on Saturday, Cabello shared a pic of the pair canoodling near the beach and laid it on thick, revealing a sweet, sappy, and emotionally authentic message about how their relationship and love has grown!

The former Fifth Harmony star wrote in part:

“I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos. When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you. I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness – to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday.”

And the Cuban-American songstress continued from there, adding more:

“It’s so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love. And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection. I’m all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird! So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love.”

Love it! So mature!

Related: Prayers For Justin Bieber And Shawn Mendes!!!

Ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

Well there you have it!

Aren’t these two just the cutest?!

They’ve definitely come a long way together, haven’t they??

Sound OFF below with your reactions, y’all!

[Image via WENN/Instar]