Malcolm In The Middle Star Frankie Muniz Has NEVER HAD ALCOHOL -- At 38 Years Old!

After the life this guy has had, this is impressive! During Tuesday’s episode of Mayim Bialik‘s Breakdown podcast, Frankie Muniz revealed he has never had even the smallest taste of alcohol. Really — NEVER!? He’s 38!

Dropping this unexpected revelation, the Malcolm in the Middle star said he’s “never had a sip of alcohol” or taken drugs — and it’s not because he was raised not to. When asked if he was brought up not to drink, he explained:

“Every family member in my family drinks. And that’s what they do for fun.”

Hah! So sounds like he had every opportunity to try. Why not join in?

This is something the Agent Cody Banks star has pondered a lot, and he dished:

“I tried to figure out why I didn’t, because I don’t have a reason. It wasn’t, like, a religion.”

He thinks it might stem from his “hatred toward time.” Since he was in the spotlight from such a young age, he grew up quickly. While many other child stars used this as an opportunity to turn to substances prematurely, he went the other way:

“When I was 15, 16 years old, I felt like I was so old. I had experienced so much. And I had experienced a lot in my life in comparison to most 15 or 16-year-olds, but even though I was in the entertainment business, I never saw it, meaning the drug use, any of that stuff. I somehow stayed away. I just went to the set and did my thing.”

Honestly, that’s really impressive! He must’ve had a good team around him because we’ve heard very different stories from other child stars! And it does sound like he was pretty sheltered, he noted:

“I grew up thinking the only people who smoked pot were criminals…on episodes of Cops. Now I talk to my dad about it and my mom, and they’re like, ‘We smoked pot every single day, you just didn’t know.'”

LOLz!

The actor claims he wasn’t even “around” alcohol until he was 18 — and by then, he wasn’t interested at all:

“In my mind, I felt like I had made it so long without it, I was like, ‘Well, I’m not going to start now, even though I was only 18.”

Because of his decision not to drink, he was often met with “strong” reactions from others, the professional race car driver recalled:

“I couldn’t believe everyone’s reactions when I said I don’t drink. ‘Oh, we’re at a club, we have a bottle. You want a drink?’ ‘No, I don’t drink. I’m good with water.’ Everyone was either shocked or … appalled that I didn’t drink. Or they’d be like, ‘Wow, that’s so strong of you.'”

The Big Fat Liar lead continued:

“I was always kind of like, ‘It’s so weird that people have such a strong reaction to me not drinking. Like, who cares? I don’t care what you do. Why do you care so much about me?’ I don’t know if I made a conscious decision, but it just stuck with me that I was never gonna drink or do anything.”

Now that he’s a fully-grown adult, Frankie teased:

“But now I’m 38, and I think I’m going to start tonight. Only kidding.”

LMFAO! Can you imagine if Mayim’s podcast made him change his whole philosophy on life? Hah! It’s crazy he’s gone this long without ever trying a drink, especially since it doesn’t sound like there was any traumatic reason for this choice.

Hear Frankie discuss this and so much more in the full interview (below):

Thoughts? Do you think he’s really never ever tried a sip? Sound OFF (below)!

