Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, & More Friends Stars Mourn James Michael Tyler's Death: 'You Will Be So Missed'

Fans of the world-famous sitcom Friends are reeling after James Michael Tyler, the man who memorably played Gunther, passed away over the weekend.

The stars of the long-running TV series are sharing their grief, as well, in the aftermath of the popular actor’s untimely death form stage four prostate cancer. In fact, all six lead actors from the longtime series took to social media to memorialize the “seventh Friend” and Central Perk barista.

On Sunday, Jennifer Aniston shared a memorable video clip and a picture both taken from the New York City-based sitcom, conveying her heartbreak over Tyler’s passing and writing that “you will be so missed” (below):

So sad…

Courteney Cox publicly mourned Tyler’s untimely death, as well, sharing on Instagram the same picture as Aniston did while adding this touching tribute to the talented actor:

“The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James.”

Lisa Kudrow also came forward with her condolences to Tyler’s friends, family, and loved ones, writing on social media (below):

“James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all.”

Our hearts…

Matt LeBlanc shared other photos — including a shot of Tyler dressed in one of Gunther’s classic outfits complete with a bright-colored tie — and recalled how he and the late actor “had a lot of laughs” during their time on the series:

David Schwimmer shared Tyler’s photo as Gunther via Instagram early on Monday morning, also writing:

“James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen. You will be missed, buddy.”

And finally, Chandler Bing himself spoke up about Gunther’s memory. Matthew Perry purposely termed Tyler a “Friend” in his own touching Monday morning tweet:

We lost a good Friend yesterday in James Michael Tyler. Gunther, you will be missed. Read in Peace. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) October 25, 2021

It’s just all so sad…

As we previously reported, Tyler, who died “peacefully” at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday, had earlier revealed his late-stage cancer diagnosis in a late-June interview with Today‘s Craig Melvin.

As part of that public diagnosis reveal, Tyler explained at the time:

“For my specific prognosis, it’s of course stage 4. Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me. I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing. So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and so it’s progressed. There are other options available to men if they catch it before me. Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test. It’s easily detectable.”

Wow.

Our hearts go out to Tyler’s friends, family, and loved ones, and most especially his mourning wife, Jennifer Carno.

Rest In Peace…

