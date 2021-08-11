Future Sent Text To His Son Calling Baby Momma A WHAT?!

Well, this is sort of the opposite of co-parenting #goals, isn’t it?

Future‘s ex Brittni Healy took to Instagram on Tuesday to blast her baby daddy’s parenting skills, sharing a screen grab allegedly from a text message convo between the rapper and their 8-year-old son Prince.

The text message convo included Future telling Prince to tell his mother to “buy u some clothes,” followed a couple hours later with the message:

“Your mother is a hoe!”

Oof. That is so uncalled for in general, but to be spilling your fight onto your kid?? Even if you can’t stop fighting, as a parent, you should want to protect your children from being exposed to the worst of it! And this is the worst of it. Ick.

He apparently accused her of lying because she got right back on IG Stories to post:

“DEFINITELY NOT CAP! TF I GOT TO LIE FOR YOU SAID IT definitely your # and his SO STAND ON IT AND PIPE DOWN IF U DONT WANT THESE RECORDING POSTED! On GAWD YOU SAID IT THEY NEED TO CANCEL YOU. Cruelty to children!”

She added on an accusation that he has been neglecting his son and hasn’t seen him in months:

“Haven’t seen him in 3 months but in the same State I can Keep Going!”

Brittni also accused her ex of being “petty” because she didn’t want to “be sexually active with you and just want to co parent.”

Damn. That’s so gross if true. She made it clear how upset she was, declaring:

“I have been sooooo nice and calm I’m tired now!!! … I DO NOT PLAY ABOUT MY KIDS!”

Future’s terse response is already echoing around on Twitter. He wrote simply:

“Pray for her”

Oof. While that got a lot of laughter and applause, there was quite a backlash to the rapper’s casual dismissal of his baby momma’s accusations.

Her: writing long paragraphs to explain

Him: “Pray for her”

bro niggas finna eat this "Pray for Her" shit up.

Someone who liked Future’s response? His mother, Stephanie Jester. She piled on Brittni, writing on her own IG:

“It’s sad when ppl can’t get their way so they turn to social media for attention. No matter how much you give a person it’s never enough. We have to really pray for self-love because ppl take it out on everyone else.”

She then added a few hashtags including #MentalHealthIsReal. Ouch.

Brittni responded by claiming that behind closed doors Prince’s grandmother was also complaining about Future’s behavior — then turning it around in public! She also blamed her for raising the type of man who treated women this way — and had 11 or 12 kids with as many moms!

Oof, talk about dirty laundry!

What do YOU think of this all-too-public parenting fight??

