The Suicide Squad Star Joel Kinnaman Accused Of Rape By Model He Got A Restraining Order Against And Claimed Would Falsely Accuse Him

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman is facing a major investigation in Sweden.

On Wednesday, the Swedish Prosecution Authority confirmed to American media that the film star has officially been accused of rape, and the org has initiated an investigation into the claim.

The Swedish prosecutor has “hardly been able to look at” the case this early on, but a spokesperson indicated that it is “normal” to interview the alleged perpetrator as part of the investigative process and surmised that is likely to happen with Kinnaman.

Related: Twitter Is BASHING Michael Che After He Shared An Inappropriate Sexual Assault Joke

According to the prosecutor’s office, the alleged victim is Bella Davis, a model who also goes by the name Gabriella Magnusson. That is the same person against whom Kinnaman previously obtained a restraining order and claimed publicly that she’d been threatening to falsely accuse him of sexual assault.

Now, in a new statement to E! News on Wednesday in light of the news of the formal investigation, Kinnaman’s attorney Patricia Glaser indicated the 41-year-old would be cooperating fully with the Swedish court process:

“It appears that after learning of the restraining order, she filed her complaint. The court papers that Mr. Kinnaman filed stated, among other things, that Ms. Davis threatened to publicize false information about Mr. Kinnaman—including that he had sex with her against her will—unless he capitulated to her monetary and other demands, which included Hollywood introductions, a work visa sponsorship, a blue verification checkmark on Instagram, and more. Mr. Kinnaman will be cooperating with police to clear his name.”

According to Kinnaman, the two of them were briefly romantically involved in 2018. In the time since then, the actor has been granted a temporary restraining order and accused Davis of making threats and attempting to extort him.

He has since gotten engaged to model Kelly Gale, who he started dating in 2019.

On Saturday, he explained more of the alleged situation in an Instagram post directed to his fans:

“While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this. what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more.”

For her part, Davis appears to be doubling down on the accusations — literally.

On what appears to be her Instagram page, the model’s most recent post published on Tuesday is an eye-opener:

Wow.

Reactions to all this, Perezcious readers?

Sound OFF with your take on these allegations down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Brian To/WENN]