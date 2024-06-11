Teresa Giudice Gets Absolutely ROASTED By Fans For Her WWHL Outfit!

Another day, another look Teresa Giudice gets roasted for!

On Sunday night, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside its longtime host Andy Cohen, and she was wearing what some would say was an interesting outfit. And NOT in a good way! Teresa sported a tight-fitting purple bodysuit from Mugler with matching leggings that featured sheer panels running up her legs and part of her backside. The bodysuit had an off-the-shoulder neckline with a choker around her neck.

What completed the bold look? The reality star paired her outfit with silver heels! And Teresa also brought the volume with her long brunette hair, having it in a curled and teased style. No, it wasn’t as bad as her massive hairstyle for her wedding to Luis Ruelas in 2022! Yet she still got equally criticized for her latest look as she did back then!

Teresa posted a video of herself in that outfit, in which she and fellow guest Joel Kim Booster lip-synced to her daughter Gia singing happy birthday to a then 5-year-old Milania. Check it out (below):

Wow! And, well, fans had a lot to say about the video — mainly about what she wore. Let’s just say they were NOT in love with it! See the reactions (below):

“Can we retire the mugler bodysuit once and for all please?” “What in the Blades of Glory is this?” “Teresa girl… what is that outfit” “I guess she is ice skating” “This isn’t giving what you think it’s giving” “Looks like she’s getting ready to do a flying trapeze act” “When you’ve got WWHL @ 9 & an ice skating competition @ 10” “I just have to know, is every Housewives franchise contractually obliged to wear a knock-off Mugler body suit? Cause at this point it’s out of control lol.” “There is a camel in Dubai that’s missing its toe.”

That last comment! OMG!!! Those sentiments are BRUTAL!!! What are YOUR thoughts on the outfit, tho, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]