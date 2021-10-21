Brian Laundrie Search: The Trail Of Bodies Discovered During Manhunt

We may not know exactly what happened to Gabby Petito… but her disappearance, and the disappearance of her fiancé Brian Laundrie, has led to many other discoveries.

Overwhelming media attention surrounding the case did appear to have a positive effect, as observers sharing information on social media reportedly contributed to finding Gabby’s body. But at times, there was also criticism of how other missing persons cases did not garner the same amount of attention.

Gabby’s family have decided to address that problem by establishing the Gabby Petito Foundation, which will help organize to find missing persons. And the conversation has already sparked renewed interest in other cases, such as the disappearance of Lauren Cho. Human remains, which have not yet been identified but are believed to belong to Cho, were found by investigators shortly after Gabby’s case drew attention to Lauren’s.

Those remains weren’t the only ones that surfaced during the months of investigation into both Gabby and Brian’s disappearances. The body of Josue Calderon was found in Watauga County, North Carolina after several unconfirmed sightings of Brian were reported in the area, though the FBI told Asheville Citizen-Times that the discovery was part of an unrelated investigation.

Mobile, Alabama also had reports of Brian sightings, and while they did not come to fruition, the tips did lead to the discovery of an unidentified homeless man’s body behind a local grocery store, according to The Independent.

The search for Gabby in Wyoming also led to similar discoveries, such as the body of Robert Lowery, which was found when volunteer rescue teams looking for Gabby with a dog found his remains and a black Nike duffel bag in Bridger-Teton National Forest, per NBC News. Sara Bayard’s body was also found in an area close to where the YouTuber had shared Instagram pictures from the couple’s road trip, the New York Post reported.

And of course, early on, Gabby’s disappearance was linked to the deaths of newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, whose bodies were found at a campsite in Moab, Utah, where Brian and Gabby had visited.

Now, human remains have been found in Carlton Reserve in Florida, and the Laundries’ lawyer indicated that the “probability is strong” that they belong to Brian. If so, it puts an end to a case that entangled a web of other tragedies. But it could also be another missing person discovered in the ongoing search for answers.

