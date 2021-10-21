Khloé Kardashian Reveals Family's New Hulu Reality Series Could Be Dropping WHEN?!

New year, new series!

The Kardashian-Jenner family is returning to TV sooner than most fans expected! On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloé Kardashian teased all the juicy details about the fam’s new gig with Hulu, including when viewers should be prepared to start streaming!

The 37-year-old told Ellen Degeneres episodes will be available around the new year, explaining:

“I think in a few months, either end of January, early February, really fast. That’s the beauty of Hulu. We’re streaming so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously.”

OMG!!! That’s SO soon, especially since production only just began on the show, capturing Kourtney Kardashian’s romantic engagement to Travis Barker (which we are dying to see even more now that we know it’s coming in a few months).

E!‘s Keeping Up with the Kardashians usually filmed months in advance, so it sometimes felt more like old news than reality television when it finally premiered on the network. With the fast-paced nature of the socialites’ lives, it’s exciting to think we could be getting a front row seat to their romances and drama almost in real-time. On filming the untitled series, Khloé added:

“We’re really excited. They’re here now in the back shooting with us and we’re so happy to be up and rolling again.”

Watch her tease the show (below)!

We cannot wait to tune in! What about U??

