Gabby Petito's Parents Think The Laundries Have Accidentally Revealed They Know Where Their Son Is: 'This Was Evil'

If you think Brian Laundrie‘s parents know more than they’re letting on, you are far from alone. The first people suspicious of the family were the first people they refused to help: the parents of Gabby Petito.

Ever since before they even filed a police report, Brian was refusing to give any information at all about their missing daughter. Heck, they didn’t even know for days that he had arrived back home in Florida without her. And after Brian disappeared, his parents have been equally unhelpful.

What info they have given authorities has been too little and too late, sometimes after their hands were forced and often unreliable to boot. And Gabby’s family is sick of it!

Her parents appeared on Australia’s 60 Minutes in a segment airing Sunday and unloaded on the parents, who continue to be standoffish with police even as their own son supposedly has gone missing in a dangerous swamp.

Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said of her almost-in-laws:

“They know most of the information, I don’t know why they’re doing this to us. I feel like we need to just know, at this point.”

It’s just unfathomable that someone wouldn’t want to help if they weren’t involved in the crime. As Nichole puts it:

“This was evil. She was taken at somebody else’s hand.”

We now know that’s literally true; based on the official cause of death report, someone strangled Gabby to death with their bare hands.

Many think the Laundries are protecting their son, with some even having accused them of knowing the truth about Gabby’s death.

The YouTuber‘s father, Joe Petito, said of the possibility:

“If they do know something and they’re withholding that and they don’t want to let us know, it’s cruel.”

Nichole went a step further, saying the Laundries are giving us all the biggest clue just with their behavior.

Law enforcement are still carrying on a fruitless search for the person of interest, mostly in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, where his parents say he went hiking and disappeared. But Nichole doesn’t think Brian’s parents are acting like folks who are waiting to find out about the fate of their child. And she would know.

As far as she’s concerned they seem like parents who know their son is safe in hiding:

“Their actions don’t show that their son is missing. It shows that they’re just comfortable and they probably know where he is.”

Is she buying into the underground bunker theory? For those who haven’t seen, a video of Roberta Laundrie reaching down to someone or something (that looks like a human hand) in the corner of her empty flowerbed has spread like wildfire on TikTok. Internet sleuths are convinced Brian’s parents aren’t just keeping his location secret; they think that hiding place is underground in a secret bunker in their backyard! It’s wild, but… Nichole makes a good point. The Laundries aren’t exactly freaking out about their son being “missing,” are they?

As for Brian, well, they aren’t parsing their words there either. Thus far, he has only been charged with misuse of a credit card, something everyone has assumed to mean he used Gabby’s, something Nichole confirms in the interview. But whether he just took her money, ran away, and left her in a dangerous situation or was the one who killed her himself, grieving parents have just one word for him: “coward.”

The full 60 Minutes interview will air on Sunday at 8:30 P.M. local time. You can see a sneak peek (below):

