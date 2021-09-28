Gabby Petito's Family Got Her Tattoos Put On Their Bodies -- & Say She's Sending Them 'Signs' She's Still Close

Gabby Petito’s family have marked themselves with heartbreaking tributes to the late YouTuber as officials continue to search for her missing fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

During a press conference in New York on Tuesday, the Petito brood and their attorney announced a foundation in her name and called on Brian to come out of hiding and turn himself in to police. But the family also shared sweet updates about how they’ve kept Gabby close to their hearts during this devastating time — and how the 22-year-old’s presence is apparently staying close by as well.

Her mother Nicole Schmidt, father Joe Petito, and their spouses explained each family member got copies of Gabby’s tattoos inked on their bodies to honor the late traveler. The group told press they all went together to get the tats on Monday night; each piece of body art was reportedly designed by Gabby and matched the ones she had herself.

One of the tattoos read “Let It Be” on their right arms with a wave beside it, while another on their left arm showed a triangle with flowers. Nicole also got extra tattoos reading “love” and “believe,” all designed by Gabby. When asked about the tattoos at the presser, Gabby’s mother said:

“I wanted to have her with me all the time… I hope people are inspired by her. She’s touched so many lives already. We’re so proud of her. We’re going to keep the light going and help a lot of people if we can.”

Tragically, it was these same original tattoos that allowed Gabby’s body to be positively identified in her autopsy.

The aspiring influencer’s father added:

“We can’t let her name be taken in vain. We want positive stuff to come from it.”

Take a look at some photos from the conference (below) to see the ink.

Petito and Schmidt families have new tattoos designed by Gabby before her death. They read “Let It Be” and “Believe” #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/S75wOGtNvI — Pei-Sze Cheng (@PeiSzeCheng4NY) September 28, 2021

“We’re in this together” – All four of Gabby’s parents proudly show their tattoos. “Let it Be” is what Gabby had on her arm and now they do too. “We don’t stop remembering Gabby and fighting for other people like her” – said Jim Schmidt #GabbyPetito #Justice4Gabby pic.twitter.com/K8FFHrfXOl — Jodi Goldberg (@JodiGFox5NY) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, as the search for her killer continues, Gabby has apparently been making her presence known. Stepdad Jim Schmidt said:

“We don’t stop remembering Gabby and keeping her name out there and fighting for other people out there like her. She’s always with us every day.”

And he meant it. He revealed the family is refusing to give up since Gabby has been “giving signs.”

When asked for an example of these signs, Nicole explained the group had just found themselves driving behind a car with a Wyoming sticker and the letters “GBZ” on the license plate. Gabby’s body was found in Wyoming, and her nickname was “Gabz.”

The family went on to announce that a foundation was being established in Gabby’s honor to raise money for searches for other missing people. Gabby’s father said further details about the foundation are still being discussed, but noted it’s “not just Gabby” who needs help and attention.

Unsurprisingly, the family also took the opportunity to slam Laundrie, who remains on the run and a person of interest in Gabby’s death, calling on the 23-year-old to turn himself in to the FBI. They also blasted Brian parents for failing to help in the search for Gabby, with their attorney Richard Stafford saying:

“The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They’re sure as not gonna help us find Brian.”

Stafford concluded that the only way Gabby and her family will receive justice is if her killer is found. Watch the entire press conference (below) for more.

