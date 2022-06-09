Gabrielle Union Gets Candid About 30-Year PTSD Battle Following Teenage Sexual Assault At Gunpoint

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Gabrielle Union is getting very honest about her mental health struggles.

The Bring It On star took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share details about her ongoing battle with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, which she developed after being the victim of sexual assault when she was 19.

The actress shared a video of herself and her husband Dwyane Wade standing for photos on the red carpet of the Met Gala. In the video, she added an arrow pointing to herself and then included one to label a physical representation of her “anxiety” and “triggers.”

Related: Bridgerton‘s Ruby Barker Hospitalized Amid Serious ‘Mental Health Struggle’

Explaining the post, she told followers:

“As a rape survivor, I have battled PTSD for 30 years. Living with anxiety and panic attacks all these years has never been easy.”

The 49-year-old went on to describe how her anxiety can become debilitating, noting:

“There’s times the anxiety is so bad it shrinks my life. Leaving the house or making a left hand turn at an uncontrolled light can fill me with terror. Anxiety can turn my anticipation about a party or fun event I’ve been excited about attending (Met Ball) into pure agony.”

Just goes to show you never know what’s going on inside someone’s head. We’d never have known she was in “agony” while at the Gala! Most importantly, Gabrielle reminded her followers to always believe people when they reveal their symptoms of mental health challenges, saying:

“When we tell y’all what we are experiencing, please believe us the 1st time we mention it. No, it’s not like being nervous and everyone experiences and deals with anxiety differently, and that’s OK. I don’t need you to try to ‘fix’ me.”

She can say that again!

On why she felt the desire to get so vulnerable on social media, the momma continued:

“I share this as I hope everyone living with anxiety knows they aren’t alone or ‘being extra.’ I see you, I FEEL you and there is so much love for you. Always. Love and light good people. Be good to each other out there.”

Such great advice!

Related: Heather Matarazzo Explains Distressing Tweets ‘Struggling’ In Hollywood

Check out her full post (below)!

This is far from the first time Gabrielle has gotten candid about her personal life. Back in 2017, she opened up about experiencing the horrifying sexual assault in her memoir, We’re Going To Need More Wine. In the book, she revealed she was raped at gunpoint while working at a Payless shoe store when she was 19 years old. So, so awful. Speaking about her trauma has become “therapeutic” for her, she wrote:

“Acknowledging you’re in pain is the first step, and then seeking help. The online community is full of people going through the exact same thing you are.”

A year later, she spoke more about her PTSD battle for a social media campaign with The Child Mind Institute, adding:

“I’m here to tell you that I am a PTSD survivor, thriver, bad ass, MF-er … I didn’t let it stop me.”

Love that attitude! There’s no shame in asking for help when you need it, and having an icon like the Cheaper by the Dozen star share that message with the world will hopefully help others realize that. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]