Gavin Rossdale's New Girlfriend Has Transformed Into A Young Gwen Stefani Lookalike -- And Fans Are SHOOK!

Gavin Rossdale went public with a new girlfriend a couple months ago. She’s pretty much what you’d expect the 58-year-old to date, tbh — that is, if you’re a cynical bitch like we are at the moment! LOLz! She’s young, she’s blonde, she’s slim with big boobs. She’s the Porsche of girlfriends. That is to say, impressive curves but also definitely the type that would make your friends instantly assume you’re having a midlife crisis! LOLz!

Her name is Xhoana X, and she’s a singer. She’s also 23 years younger than the Bush frontman. Even from the first post we saw of them together back on March 1, fans were saying she looked like his ex Gwen Stefani.

Comments were pretty ruthless on that one…

“BRO really? a knockoff version of the one and only… not hardly.” “Clone of Gwen” “That is completely insane to get a woman, who is a doppelganger of your ex. I feel sorry for her because it is obvious You are not over Gwen that you have to have a woman who looks exactly like her. And how weird for the boys when they come to visit. It’s a bit creepy.”

Ouch!

Related: Gavin DRAGGED For Complaining About Divorce — Fans Remember Who Caused It!

But that was NOTHING. In most pics we wouldn’t even say Xhoana looks that much like Gwen. She’s “a Gwen Stefani type” for sure, but a lookalike? Nah, not really. We mean…

Maybe a little? However, over the weekend any doubt was erased. It became clear she is absolutely playing up the Gwen look for her new man. The couple were photographed on vacation in Mexico, and… Well, take a look for yourself:

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani look-alike girlfriend Xhoana X pack on PDA during Mexico vacation https://t.co/RIIF2sLaXR pic.twitter.com/DFmRcxmwSh — Page Six (@PageSix) May 12, 2024

We swear to you, those are new photographs. As far as we’ve been able to ascertain, no photoshop or doctoring. There are lots of photos out there across multiple websites. That’s just how she’s looking for this vacay. Something she’s doing with her makeup. The eyebrows, the red lip, it’s just giving… well, frankly, younger Gwen Stefani!

We don’t know if it’s a kinky roleplay thing, some kind of disturbing therapy, or if one or both of them doesn’t even realize it’s happening. But boy is it happening! The comments went even harder this time around, with folks on social media doing double and triple takes:

“you’re telling me that’s not Gwen Stefani?!” “THAT IS NOT GWEN ?” “This is soooooo bizarre!!!” “That’s not her!!!? Dang” “Why is no one saying Gwen Stephony” “She looks like if Cameron Diaz played Gwen in a biopic.” “When you order Gwen from Temu you get trash”

Damn! You can’t blame anyone, our jaws were on the floor, too. We couldn’t believe the pics were real either!

What do YOU think of Gavin’s new girlfriend and her new… ahem… look??

[Image via Nikki Nelson/WENN/Xhoana X/Instagram.]