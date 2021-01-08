Gwen Stefani Finally Got Her Long-Awaited Annulment From Her Marriage To Gavin Rossdale!

It’s official!

After lots of waiting, Gwen Stefani has finally received confirmation on her annulment from former husband Gavin Rossdale. The exes, who share three kids, split in August 2015 after the 55-year-old was said to have been caught cheating with a nanny. A source spilled the happy news to Us Weekly:

“Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal. She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official.”

How exciting!! The Voice co-host got engaged to her new man Blake Shelton in October, but without an annulment, their marriage was put on hold considering how much the bride-to-be really wanted to marry in a church. The insider explained:

“It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church.”

The Hollaback Girl singer originally petitioned to cancel the marriage in March of 2019 because “religion has always been extremely important to her.” That said, the pandemic shifted her perspective on the whole situation. With a world in chaos, the 51-year-old momma realized what really mattered and was willing to marry outside of the church if that meant the lovebirds could make things official faster. A confidant told the outlet in June:

“COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families. Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted. Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends.”

Don’t think the A-listers had an easy-breezy 2020, though. Over the summer, we learned the couple was actually in a rough spot after they moved to a new home together, as an insider divulged:

“They feel suffocated and stressed. They’re both stretched to the limit. Friends say this move has turned into a nightmare. This is the toughest period they’ve had so far without a doubt.”

Their love stood the test of time, even managing to co-parent with Gavin through the pandemic, who spoke out about his family in a SiriusXM Trunk Nation appearance in April, mentioning:

“I did the first two weeks with them [his kids], then they went to Oklahoma.”

The father noted he wasn’t the only one facing this across state lines co-parenting problem:

“I think it’s ok for now, but it’s a real big dilemma for parents and kids with split custody.”

At least this mother-father duo seem to be getting along better and learning to deal with their new challenges in a healthy way for their kids! And all this wedding talk is making us super excited to see the country crooner and popstar walk down the aisle one day!

