Genoveva Casanova Is Back On Instagram Amid King Frederik Affair Rumors!

Genoveva Casanova’s social media break is over…

As you may recall, the 47-year-old Mexican socialite had been caught on what appeared to be a date with King Frederik of Denmark back in November. The two were seen in Madrid looking at a Picasso exhibit before taking a walk through a park and going to dinner together. Meanwhile, his wife Crown Princess Mary was by herself in New York City. Super sus!

Genoveva supposedly took the spot of a friend who had to bail on the event after getting sick. However, people began to speculate about what was going on between them — especially since the trip to Madrid hadn’t been formally announced! And their conclusion? Many believed the 55-year-old was cheating on Mary!

Despite Genoveva denying the affair, rumors went wild! Queen Margrethe II then added fuel to the fire when she suddenly stepped down from the throne, effectively handing over the crown to Frederik. It was a shocking decision, considering she once said she would continue to rule until her death — like her third cousin Queen Elizabeth II. But she may have had ulterior motives behind this change! In fact, some experts think Margrethe only abdicated from the throne to save Frederik and Mary’s marriage. And mainly, the royal family didn’t want to lose Mary as they felt she was a “tremendous asset,” royal commentator Phil Dampier told The Telegraph. Fair!

In January, Frederick officially became king. As for Genoveva, she stepped away from social media and hadn’t been seen online over for months. The last time she posted anything on Instagram was in November 2023 — which was when she shut down the affair accusations in the first place. Now that some time has passed, though, the Spanish Celebrity Masterchef alum appears to be ready to get back to her normal and on the ‘gram!

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself and her dog. Genoveva also thanked her over 80,000 followers for all the “love and support” she’s received amid the affair rumors. She wrote:

“Hello everyone! Here I am back! I want to thank all the people who have cared about me this past year, those who have understood my absence and my silence, and those who have sent me messages of love and support. You have no idea how much that meant to me.. Thank you very much! It’s been a few months where I needed peace and quiet, but I’m already doing my best to slowly be able to return to my normal life and meet my work commitments. Once again, a million thanks! Taj and I are leaving you our best smile with some pictures from our walk this afternoon and wishing you all a very good night!”

Genoveva limited the comments on the post, most likely to avoid anyone bringing up those cheating claims! Whether she plans to address the scandal, who knows! Everyone will need to keep their eyes peeled for if she stirs up some drama again for the royal fam. Check out her message (below):

