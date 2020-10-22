Here’s Everything Ghislaine Maxwell Said About Bill Clinton & Jeffrey Epstein In Her Unsealed Deposition!

The transcripts from Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 deposition have been released, after much legal debate, and boy it is full of big names! Sadly, however, most of said names have been redacted, leaving us scratching our heads over who Jeffrey Epstein’s accused groomer of underage girls was talking about half the time!

The deposition, which was ordered unsealed on Monday by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, comes from a now-settled defamation suit brought by accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who had accused Maxwell of aiding Epstein in sex-trafficking underage girls, including Guiffre.

While it’s heavily redacted, and Maxwell seems to have “no recollection” of just about anything, we’re still able to read key details of her relationship with the late convicted sex offender, as well as Epstein’s relationship with former president Bill Clinton — whose name, for whatever reason, was somehow left unredacted. Still furrowing our brow at that one…

Read some of the noteworthy details of the deposition (below):

Bill Clinton

When Julie Brown, a reporter who has been covering the accusations against Epstein for years, shared some of the deposition’s highlights on Twitter, she noted:

“Court also redacted the names of other men who may have been present at Jeffrey’s homes or on his plane. Unclear on what basis these names were redacted.”

One of the names that was left in the text, however, was the former president.

Maxwell didn’t accuse Hillary Clinton‘s husband of any wrongdoing, and her answers about to his relationship with Epstein were just as evasive as her other responses. But Clinton’s name came up as Maxwell attempted to paint Virginia as a liar. She said:

“Again, Virginia is absolutely totally lying. This is a subject of defamation about Virginia and the lies she has told and one of lies she told was that President Clinton was on the island where I was present. Absolutely 1000 percent that is a flat out total fabrication and lie.”

The line of questioning continued:

“Q: You did fly on planes, Jeffrey Epstein’s planes with President Clinton, is that correct? A: I have flown, yes. Q: Would it be fair to say that President Clinton and Jeffrey are friends? A: I wouldn’t be able to characterize it like that, no. Q: Are they acquaintances? A: I wouldn’t categorize it. Q: He just allowed him to use his plane? A: I couldn’t categorize Jeffrey’s relationship.”

From there, there are more redactions that make the line of further questioning unclear. See (below).

Hmm…

They didn’t redact President Clinton’s name, but they thought they should cover up this other person?!

What possible reason could there have been to not redact Clinton’s name? We mean, that has to be one of the most politically sensitive aspects of this case. Meanwhile other even closer associates of Epstein’s like Donald Trump and Prince Andrew never appear unredacted at all. Why?

Because there’s nothing inculpatory? Sure, she seems to say Clinton was never involved in any wrongdoing, but that’s what she says about everyone! Speaking of which…

Epstein & Maxwell

What was clear were Maxwell’s repeated, persistent denials of knowing anything about Epstein’s sexual proclivities, particularly when it came to Giuffre and other young women. Insisting that she never had a threesome with Epstein and Giuffre, as the latter alleged, Maxwell said:

“I never at any single time at any point ever at all participated in anything with Virginia and Jeffrey. And for the record, she is an absolute total liar and you all know she lied on multiple things and that is just one other disgusting thing she added… I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever.”

Maxwell also maintained that she never saw the financier have sex with anybody. Sigh. Right.

London Calling

While Prince Andrew’s name is blacked out, there are big sections of the depo where it is unquestionable to whom she’s referring based on previous reporting and accusations.

For instance, the deposition dissects Giuffre’s 2001 trip to London when she was 17 years old, when she says she was first coerced by Epstein and Maxwell to have sex with Prince Andrew. Maxwell, however, denies that Giuffre was on a trip to London with her and Epstein, saying:

“I have no recollection whatsoever of her even being on the trip nor holding her passport.”

Although the name in this section of the deposition remained redacted, Maxwell appeared to angrily rejecting claims she introduced the teen as a sex partner to a man believed to be the Duke. She was asked:

“Did you, as part of your duties in working for Jeffrey, ever arrange for Virginia to have sex with [name redacted]?”

She responded:

“Just for the record, I have never at any time, at any place, in any moment ever asked Virginia Roberts or whatever she is called now to have sex with anybody.”

She also denied knowing anything about who took the now-infamous picture of Andrew with his arm around the then-17-year-old in her London townhouse, and denied seeing a man believed to be the Prince going into a room alone with Giuffre in her home:

So… What Now?

After her July arrest, Maxwell appeared in a Manhattan federal court via video conference and pleaded not guilty to charges she procured underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997. Her request for release on bail was denied and she was ordered detained pending trial.

She faces a criminal trial next year and could face up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

Click HERE to read the entire 418-page deposition.

