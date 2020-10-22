Lily Allen Reveals The Key To Her ‘Happy’ Marriage With David Harbour — It Includes Sex Toys!

The key to a healthy marriage? Mutual respect, communication, and toys in the bedroom! At least that’s what works for Lily Allen and David Harbour!

The recently married couple has kept much of their relationship under wraps, including their secret wedding in Sin City, so we were pleasantly surprised to hear so candidly from the Smile artist about their secrets to cohabiting.

Lily just partnered with the brand Womanizer for her very own sex toy, a powerful little guy called The Liberty.

I'm really excited to reveal something I've been working on with one of my favourite brands @womanizerglobal… My very own sex toy! The Liberty is available everywhere now. Womanizer changed my life, and I wanted to share my experience. https://t.co/i7ebnhXUXt pic.twitter.com/uLLghHEZs1 — LILYALLEN2.0 (@lilyallen) October 22, 2020

As part of the launch, Lily chatted with Womanizer about her own sexual awakening and how it has impacted her past and present relationships. The momma of two spilled:

“A lot of this journey was not unrelated to the deterioration of my last marriage. I definitely had a sort of sexual awakening in my late 20s. And by the way, I’m not blaming this on my ex-husband; it absolutely wasn’t his fault.”

ICYMI, she’s referring to her past marriage to Sam Cooper, with whom she shares two daughters, Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose. The former couple actually first got together in July 2009 before exchanging vows two years later. They finalized their divorce in June 2018.

Lily further reflected on her unsuccessful sex life with Sam, revealing how she wasn’t voicing her needs — and how feeling empowered to communicate properly has been key to keeping her new marriage a “happy” one:

“It was my fault because I wasn’t feeling empowered and I wasn’t able at that point to communicate my wants and needs, and so things broke down. I definitely don’t want that to happen again. I’m very much in love and happy in this relationship [with David], and communication in all areas is important.”

So what kind of needs are we talking about? Lily confessed the couple do NOT shy away from incorporating sex toys in the bedroom:

“It’s not something that we’re necessarily used to and, you know, men might feel emasculated or something if you pull out a sex toy. I think that’s the empowerment thing, and I think if you’re able to talk about it in a way that’s not like, ‘This is a replacement for you and what you’re not able to do,’ as more like, ‘Let’s have as much fun as possible.'”

Ooh, spicy!!

Of course David is the type of guy who’s secure enough in his masculinity to use a sex toy!

Sounds like these two have a really healthy (and fun!) relationship together. Thoughts on anything Lily had to share, y’all?! Let us know your take (below) in the comments.

[Image via Lily Allen/Instagram.]