Met Gala 2024: Taylor Russell Gives Tree Of Life In Elegant Wood-Grain Gown!

Taylor Russell has arrived at the Met Gala — and she is serving enchanted garden realness!

The Bones and All star has made it to the coveted celebration of fashion! She stayed on theme with an elegant Loewe ensemble which features a soft, trailing skirt, and a STUNNING wood-grained torso piece. The look is detailed with similarly-colored vines and totally gives that enchanted garden vibe. See (below):

So gorgeous!

We love baby bangs and her sharp eyeliner! The whole look is totally giving tree of life! Too bad Harry Styles isn’t by her side!

What are YOUR thoughts on Taylor’s look, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]