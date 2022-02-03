Gigi Hadid Admits She Has A ‘Secret TikTok’ Account!

It turns out Gigi Hadid is just as obsessed with TikTok as the rest of the world!

In an interview with InStyle published on Wednesday, the 26-year-old model admitted she actually has a secret account on the platform, saying:

“I do have a secret TikTok, which I don’t post on, and I don’t follow anyone I know on it.”

It is unclear if she is talking about her verified account (which also has no content, FYI) or a separate TikTok account entirely. We wouldn’t be surprised if she got a second account just to be extra safe! Nevertheless, there is still a possibility that Gigi may have come across one of your videos!

But what exactly is the fashionista looking at on the app? While confessing she uses the account for lurking, Gigi shared she mainly scrolls through some pretty niche interests — everything from helpful tips for moms to simple pool cleaning videos:

“I’m a lurker, but it’s for, like, mom videos and kids’ lunch videos. And a lot of true crime storytelling, like murder, stalkers, that kind of stuff. Then there are these pool cleaners who go to these moldy pools and spray them down until they’re glitzy glam and restore them. There’s also a guy where his job is to go into people’s homes who were hoarders, and he cleans the entire house, and it is gnarly, like, rotting refrigerators. He goes in a hazmat suit, and he repairs it for resell.”

LOLz! Talk about an interesting FYP! Elsewhere in the interview, Gigi got real about how her relationship with other social media platforms – especially Instagram – has changed over the years, saying:

“I got Instagram as it was building when I was in high school and no one cared. I just did what felt natural, and because I started with no followers or fans, I had a little bit more time to build my voice.”

However, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality recognized there is more pressure nowadays for younger women and models to look perfect on the platform, whether that be through retouching or beauty filters:

“You can’t blame young girls, because that’s how they have been brought up. People think that models are always going for perfection.”

Noting that her career has helped her love her own features, she then warned against normalizing the usage of beauty filters:

“I’ve seen my face from every angle, every lighting situation, in every makeup look. I appreciate my face for its weird angles. I use the cute filters, for sure. Some of them are too intense for me. But I think that the more you use them, the more normal it gets, so you have to have this realistic conversation internally where you’re like, ‘I can’t do this all the time.’”

So true!

When Gigi’s not scrolling on social media and working as a supermodel, she has one of the most important jobs in life: being a momma. As we previously reported, she raved about her and Zayn Malik’s 1-year-old daughter Khai, saying:

“She’s just so smart, and she’s so aware. She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking.”

Awwww!! Gigi also confessed how she’s still amazed by the fact that she’s a mom:

“I still can’t believe it. A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we’re nearing the first couple years [with our kids]. You’re obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you’re like, ‘Oh my god. Where did you come from?’”

We bet it must feel wild at times! For the March issue, the Los Angeles native actually included a thoughtful detail on the cover and honored her daughter with two necklaces that bear her first name while the other has Khai’s name on it. In case you missed it, swipe to ch-ch-check it out (below):

Such a sweet touch!

So Perezcious readers, are you on the same side of TikTok as Gigi? Reactions to her honest take on the impact of Instagram? Let us know in the comments! You can read the entire interview HERE!

[Image via Gigi Hadid/Instagram.]