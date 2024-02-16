Gisele Bündchen & Her Kids' Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Are 'Deeply In Love'!

Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend are head over heels for each other!

According to a source for Page Six, the couple are “deeply in love” now. And what better way to celebrate your love than some quality time together on one of the most romantic days of the year — Valentine’s Day! The outlet further reported Gisele and Joaquim Valente were seen kissing on Wednesday night in their Miami neighborhood. Wow! Her romance with the trainer seems to be taking a serious turn!

You may recall rumors of the supermodel dating Joaquim have circulated since her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in October 2022. He’s gone on several vacations with Gisele and her children. She’s always claimed he was just there for the kids. But the two of them have been seen hanging out one-on-one while paddleboarding, walking on the beach, riding horses, and working out together. They look like a commercial for lubricant ffs! Joaquim even picked up the Victoria’s Secret angel from the airport! It all SCREAMED relationship!

However, an insider for People insisted they were “not dating” at the time. Gisele even told Vanity Fair last year about the romance rumors with Joaquim:

“I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything… I’m so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially.”

Hmm. We can understand why she’d want to downplay her romance in the public eye so soon after her divorce. But another source for Page Six says Gisele and Joaquim are a lot more than “friends” — and have been for a while. They noted the “love” talk is too early for the couple, adding:

“[They’ve been] discreetly been seeing each other since the summer.”

Damn, that means they’re approaching a year! Could Gisele and Joaquim’s relationship go the distance? Only time will tell! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

