Britney Spears Still Dating Housekeeper Despite Criminal Past? And Hanging With His Kids Now?!

Britney Spears‘ relationship with Paul Richard Soliz is still going strong?!

Do you remember him, Perezcious readers? Her former housekeeper with a criminal record? The guy who allegedly caused a huge argument between Britney and her estranged husband, Sam Asghari? Over her alleged cheating? The one she reportedly “cut things off” with following their short fling?

Yeah, it turns out the pop star didn’t ditch Paul last year after all! Despite previous reports claiming Britney and Paul ended things in September 2023, several sources now insist to Us Weekly these two are very much still an item. One source said Friday:

“Britney and Paul are definitely together. He’s still in the picture.”

A second insider confirmed Britney is involved with Paul. Although we haven’t seen the duo going out on dates, the outlet revealed they often take road trips to Santa Barbara together. He even stays at her home two or three nights a week! What?! And Britney is apparently so head over heels for him she hates it whenever the guy needs to leave for work or other family obligations! The insider said:

“She doesn’t like it when he leaves. [Britney] feels as though she deserves more attention, but he has to be there for his kids.”

Things seem to be getting serious between them as Britney has gotten close with his children. The second insider said Paul introduced his kiddos to the 42-year-old singer, and the couple have taken them horseback riding:

“She’s great with [the kids], and they like her.”

The insider added she’s particularly formed a bond with his 7-year-old son:

“That’s her favorite. They just click.”

While Britney appears to be happy with Paul, her team on the other hand? They are NOT happy with the Crossroads actress’ romance! Understandably, they’re suspicious of anyone’s intentions with Britney, but this guy’s especially. His criminal record, which includes multiple misdemeanor and felony charges, doesn’t help. They ultimately feel he plans “to do something shady.” However, the second source swears Paul doesn’t want to take advantage of the Toxic artist:

“Her assistants don’t want [Paul] around; they’ve made that clear from day one. She is such a sweetheart and generous by nature, but he doesn’t want anything. He isn’t in it for that and genuinely cares about her as a person. [But] her managerial team probably thinks he is out to do something shady.”

The first source added:

“Her team believes that at some point he will want something from her or throw her under the bus.”

Yikes! Paul has his work cut out to convince her team he’s with Brit for the right reason. Despite her team’s concerns, the second insider pointed out Paul “loves her company” and is exclusive with Britney. But she may not have received the memo they were only dating each other — and no one else! The source speculated:

“He’s not seeing anyone else, but [who knows] what she does when he’s not around.”

Oh?! The first source agreed Britney “isn’t technically dating anyone, but she is sleeping with a few other people.” So she’s trying to keep things more casual between them? A third insider shared with the outlet that the princess of pop hasn’t been seeing anyone seriously — though “she believes in finding love again.” And if Britney is “finding love again” with Paul? Well, fans surely will be even more worried for the singer…

