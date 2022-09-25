Gisele Bündchen Does Not Attend Tom Brady’s First Home Game With Their Kids Amid Marital Issues!

Uh Oh. Tom Brady had the support of only some of his family during his first home game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Sunday, his three children, 9-year-old daughter Vivian and 12-year-old son Benjamin, whom he shares with wife Gisele Bündchen, and 13-year-old son John, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, attended the big game against the Green Bay Packers. And before the team took to the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the 45-year-old quarterback took a moment to grab a hug from his kids as they wished him good luck in the home opener. You can ch-ch-check out the sweet moment below:

But noticeably absent from the sidelines? Gisele. According to People, Tom’s mom and sisters ended up taking their children to the game, and a source explained the 42-year-old supermodel’s absence to the outlet, saying:

“Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects.”

Hmmm…

As you know, the couple has been going through a rough patch in their marriage for a hot minute now after reportedly getting into a massive fight over Tom’s decision to unretire from football this year. Gisele even admitted her “concerns” over the athlete returning to the sport to Elle earlier this month, saying:

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Despite Gisele supporting his return to the field on social media (though she noticeably remained quiet online for Tom’s home game on Sunday), things have only worsened between the two to the point where CNN reported they are “living separately” at this time. Yikes! It is unclear where she has been staying, but she was spotted in Miami at one point.

Hopefully, Tom does well this season while going through these issues with Gisele because he might want to make this his last season “if he wants to stay married,” as a source previously noted to People! It is not looking good for the pair right now… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you buying Gisele’s excuse for not attending the home game? Sound OFF in the comments below.

