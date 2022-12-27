Gisele Bündchen Shares Pics Of VERY Merry Christmas Without Tom Brady!

Gisele Bündchen was living her best life this Christmas!

While Tom Brady had to spend his first Christmas alone without his children this year following the couple’s divorce, Gisele got to revel in her whole family’s presence! The model showed off her festive holiday on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a series of snapshots of her vacation in Brazil visiting family with her son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. She expressed in the caption of a flowery pic:

“Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love.”

So poetic!

She added elsewhere in the caption:

“Always so good to be back home ”

In the series of snapshots, Gisele and the kids can be seen horseback riding, feeding farm animals, bike riding, fishing, and picnicking with family. In another adorable pic, the former Victoria’s Secret model cuddles up with her parents. Aw! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Whoa! She looks SO happy and relaxed!

Unlike Tom…

As we reported, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was spending his Christmas without his kiddos this holiday season — and not just because of the divorce, though that certainly complicated things. He was also playing in his first Christmas Day NFL game against the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona (which he won, btw). In last week’s episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, the athlete addressed the change, saying:

“I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.”

He stayed positive, adding:

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. … I think that’s what life’s about.”

The 45-year-old, who also shares 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, was still planning to spend the holiday season with his loved ones, just a bit belated, he shared:

“[I] look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after, which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time.”

While he hasn’t posted any photos of his own day-after-Christmas celebrations with his children yet, we’re sure he’s riding high after his win and finally getting to ring in the season with his kiddos. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

