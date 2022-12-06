Gisele Bündchen Responds To Tom Brady's Instagram Post About Their Daughter -- Co-Parenting FTW!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are making it work.

The ex-couple may not be pursuing their love story any longer, but they are still keeping things smooth during all major family milestones. And on Monday, that point was proven definitively in a very public way!

Related: Tom & Gisele’s ‘Charity’ Foundation Was Apparently Just For Show!

The NFL star took to Instagram on Monday morning to post a tribute to his daughter Vivian Lake. The adorable girl turned 10 years old on Monday, and her quarterback dad wanted to show his only daughter some love on the social media app. Along with a sweet snap of Vivi alongside her 12-year-old brother Benjamin Rein — who turns 13 on Thursday, BTW — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers captain wrote:

“Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you”

Awww!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So where does Gisele come into play?! Well, she’s not in the pic, of course. But she showed up in the comments!! The supermodel momma dropped a single red heart emoji in response to Tom’s post. That proves she co-signs the sweet birthday love, even after her breakup from Brady. So that’s good!

This isn’t the first time Gisele has shown support for the fam-bam, either. Late last month, Tom posted a snap of his other son, 15-year-old Jack Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. And once again, Gisele dropped a single red heart emoji in the comments on that one, too. Showing support in a subtle but significant way!

Related: Tom Really Has NO Regrets About Returning To The NFL After Retirement?!

So like we said up top, Ben turns 13 in a couple days. Bet we can already predict what his Brazilian momma will share in the comments section of Tom’s IG tribute! Ha!

Jokes aside, it’s good to see these two exes honoring their children even after divorce. Snaps and claps for smooth and seamless co-parenting!!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Tom Brady/Instagram]