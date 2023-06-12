Journalist Behind Britney Spears 'Meth' Story INSISTS Kevin Federline Quotes Are Real -- Despite His Denial!

This journalist is doubling down. So who’s lying??

An explosive report by Daphne Barak for The Sun and DailyMail.com hit the internet over the weekend and stirred up plenty of controversy for Britney Spears, Kevin Federline, and their children.

Related: Did A Britney Producer Accidentally Let Slip She Has New Music Coming?!

In the article, the reporter — who was involved in the bombshell TV interviews K-Fed sat for last year — claimed the former backup dancer said he’s worried Britney might be using “meth.” She alleged the 45-year-old told her he was fearful for the singer’s life because she was allegedly struggling with an addiction to drugs! He reportedly stated:

“I fear she’s on meth — I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up … It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys. Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news. I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose.”

The report also alleged Britney’s estranged sons Sean Preston and Jayden James once witnessed drugs being delivered to her home, causing the 17-year-old to allegedly say:

“All we want is for her to listen to us. I hope she will — before it’s too late.”

Jamie Spears was also quoted saying “Britney may die like Amy [Winehouse]” if she doesn’t get help ASAP. Very concerning stuff! Well, if it’s true…

Right after the report hit the internet, Kevin slammed the publication and journalist for deciding to “fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children.” That said, he did not specify which details of the report were fabricated (though a large part of the piece was focused on the drug allegations). The pop sensation followed up a little bit later by expressing how hurt she was over the allegations, which she hoped didn’t really come from her ex-husband and sons.

Related: Lance Bass Claims Britney Spears Bailed On Meeting His Kids: ‘Very Strange’

But now, the Daily Mail is only digging its heels in further! Despite the backlash, a representative for the outlet told TMZ on Monday that Daphne stands by everything she reported:

“Daphne Barak has assured us that the quotes attributed to Kevin and the family are accurate and fairly reflect the interviews conducted, in which Kevin expressed his fears that Britney might be using crystal meth to Daphne and to her producer Erbil Gunasti and members of the film crew. He did so clearly and repeatedly.”

Having spent several months working on a documentary with Kevin, his family, and Britney’s two sons, Daphne claims Kevin made it very clear to her how much he wanted the world to know the truth:

“Kevin also made it clear to Daphne that he hoped someone would expose the situation, as he saw it, because that would be the way to get help for Britney.”

The rep even noted they reached out to the Crossroads alum’s reps for comment on the meth allegation but didn’t get a response. Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, then clapped back and told TMZ in response:

“The Daily Mail knows no more than what they were told by Daphne. Accurate reporting might mean they accurately took down what Daphne told them but in no way means what Daphne told them was accurate.”

Damn. Everyone has a very different point of view on this! The question is… did Daphne get these quotes on tape? If not, she’s going to have a hard time getting everyone to believe her if all parties are denying it was ever said!

For our part, no matter what’s true, we just hope Britney is okay! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/Sheri Determan/WENN]