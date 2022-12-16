Not Hiding Anymore! GMA's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Proudly Walk Arm-In-Arm After Being Exposed & Suspended!

Well, it’s official, we guess!

Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are apparently far from keeping things hidden now that their affair is out in the open! They’re apparently just fine and dandy with strutting their stuff arm-in-arm amid their wild affair!

According to some juicy deets and pictures via DailyMail.com, the two lovebirds were seen getting cozy in Manhattan for the first time since their suspension. In public, that is. Not trying to hide it like the first time they were caught!

They’re definitely not worried about the controversy anymore as they were pictured leaving Holmes’ apartment in the Financial District and had a romantic stroll down the sidewalk to The Capital Grille only a few blocks away, walking arm-in-arm in the NYC winter. They stayed tucked into each other after they spent their dinner date sitting close and chatting — a strange sight considering only the day before they looked as if they were keeping everything on the down low!

We guess since they’re already suspended from their morning show gig, they figure they have nothing to lose? We mean, everyone knows now, the damage is done, right?

Looks like their foot is officially on the gas pedal when it comes to this scandalous affair. They’ve got nothing to hide anymore. Wow… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

