Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Are Laying Low -- And Staying Apart -- As Their TV Futures Are Being Decided

Don’t expect to see Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes popping up together in public any time soon.

Of course, the two Good Morning America co-hosts are embroiled in a wild affair scandal that has been brewing for a while. Most recently, ABC News pulled the 45-year-old Holmes and the 49-year-old Robach off air after the cheating scandal was first revealed. Now, as network execs try to decide what to do, Holmes and Robach are keeping quiet.

A source spoke to DailyMail.com on Tuesday of this week about the latest that’s been going on. Since the duo was taken off air from their GMA 3 perches last week, it sounds like privacy and solitude are the (temporary?) game plan.

The insider explained how there’s too much at stake for both Robach and Holmes at this point. As it is, their careers in daytime TV are in the crossfire. Thus, they don’t want to f**k up whatever future they have by stepping out:

“They wouldn’t dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision.”

Yeah…

Of course, the career questions are secondary to family issues. Both Holmes and Robach have families that have been seriously affected by this sordid affair. The insider picked up on that, too, plainly saying the duo’s marriages are “over.” Yikes!

Still, the pair apparently has some hope (?!) that things could blow over as far as their on-air ventures are concerned:

“Their marriages are over, but they have children to think about and they don’t want to jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have.”

Hmmm.

As Perezcious readers will recall, Holmes and Robach appeared to toy with the scandal after it first came to light. Holmes even joked on air about how “it’s been a great week” that he wished would “keep on going.” From there, claims came out about the duo “openly dating” and looking to speak about “growing their relationship.” But in recent days, it’s been radio silence.

Judging by this insider’s new comments, nobody knows what the future holds for Holmes and Robach — be it on air, or with each other, or whatever.

As Perezcious readers will recall, ABC News President Kim Godwin sent a memo to staff earlier this week regarding the GMA 3 controversy and the decision to pull Holmes and Robach off air.

In it, she wrote in part (below):

“I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News. … Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.”

Clearly, there are a lot of things going on behind the scenes.

What do U make of Holmes’ and Robach’s apparent plan to keep apart right now? Will this whole thing blow over?? Could they actually return to GMA 3 one day again like it’s business as usual?!

