Golden Globes 2024: Jo Koy Calls Out Martin Scorsese, Diversity, Robert De Niro Fathering A Child At 80, And MORE!

It was Jo Koy‘s first time hosting the Golden Globes on Sunday night, and he used the platform to go IN on Hollywood, the now-extinct Hollywood Foreign Press Association‘s longstanding diversity issues, and more!

Koy, who is half-white and half-Filipino, wasted no time taking down Tinseltown from pretty much the beginning of his monologue. To kick things off, he began by offering a nod to Martin Scorsese‘s incredible movie Killers Of The Flower Moon. But instead of just praising it, he also called Martin out for swiping the storyline:

“White people stole everything. Not like 97%. You guys stole 100% of everything. You took the land, you took the oil, you took the premise of the movie.”

As the line fell on the audience, a camera cut to Scorsese sitting out in the crowd… and he was not smiling! Awkward!

From there, Koy moved to poke fun at the film’s star, Robert De Niro. Of course, the Raging Bull actor infamously became a father again at 80 years old (!) recently when he welcomed a baby daughter with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. In a nod to that unlikely and unexpected achievement, Koy said:

“Decade after decade, he kills it every single time. I don’t know how you do it, man. I swear to God. Your last performance has got to be your greatest performance ever. How did you get her pregnant at 80? Was it CGI?”

LOLz!

BTW, unlike Scorsese, when the camera panned to De Niro, it appeared as though the Goodfellas star was all smiles taking in that one-liner! Nice!

Koy also set his sights on Only Murders In The Building star Meryl Streep. At one point, he tried (unsuccessfully) to get her to do the crossed-arms gesture from Wakanda. Then, he joked about how his mother used to always tell him that Streep was guaranteed to win every award there was — which is a wise thought! As Streep looked on while sitting next to Selena Gomez, Koy said:

“She wins everything. And she was right! You do, you win all the time.”

Ha! Not false!

Koy didn’t limit his cracks to people just in attendance at the event, though. He also took on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who weren’t around for the evening! Joking how the duo made a ton of money while doing exceedingly little, Koy prodded at Netflix for their deal with the famous couple and said:

“Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing — and that’s just by Netflix.”

Ouch! Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was in the audience for that one, and he definitely took the brunt of that joke as the guy who took the brunt of responsibility for cutting the ex-royals that big check! Called OUT!

At the end of it all, Koy explained how grateful he was for being able to host a show he’d watched since childhood. “Now I’m the guy onstage,” he remarked while talking about growing up in awe of the Golden Globes. He added:

“As a kid and watching TV and not having that many role models to kind of indirectly inspire me, that’s what this means to me. I know there’s kids out there that will be watching the Globes. And now when they see this, it’s like ‘Oh, it’s possible. I can do this.’ Things aren’t so gray anymore. It’s not just two colors on the palette. Sometime three. Every color is on the palette. This is a beautiful moment. I really want to make sure I knock this out of the park.”

You can watch the full opening monologue (below):

Love it!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em in the comments (below)!

