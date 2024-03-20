That Grief Book Author Who Allegedly Poisoned Husband? Her Mom ALSO Had Partner Die In A 'Suspicious Overdose'!

This is concerning!

Remember children’s book author Kouri Richins, who allegedly murdered her husband? During the investigation, authorities discovered her mother’s partner died in a VERY similar and “suspicious” way!

Let’s back up a second. If you don’t remember the case, the Utah resident has been accused of fatally poisoning her husband Eric Richins with fentanyl. What’s more brazen, she went on to write a children’s book about dealing with grief — you know, to help their children through the loss. The alleged murder occurred on March 4, 2022, with her book, Are You with Me?, hitting shelves just about a year later.

Related: Drake Bell Calls Out Ned’s Declassified Stars For Joking About His Molestation Story!

Prosecutors believe Kouri drugged her husband via his cocktail — a Moscow mule he was drinking to celebrate a business deal — before leaving him to die in their bedroom. They say she later returned to find him unresponsive and called 911… as planned. They think the motive was to cash out on several life insurance policies she had taken out in her husband’s name. It’s unclear if the grief book was something she thought of later. The suspect has denied the allegations and is currently awaiting trial — but keep all the details of the alleged murder in mind, ’cause it’s gonna sound eerily familiar in a sec!

Things in the case took a strange turn late last week when an unsealed search warrant affidavit from a detective investigating Eric’s death revealed authorities thought Kouri’s mom, Lisa Darden, might have been involved at one point!

According to NBC on Tuesday, a Summit County Sheriff’s Office detective who submitted a search warrant for Lisa’s phone in May 2023 said she and a woman with whom “she was having a romantic relationship” were living together when the partner “died unexpectedly” in 2006. The cause of death? Drug poisoning from an overdose of oxycodone!

Apparently, the victim did have a current prescription for the medication at the time. She had also allegedly “recently struggled with abusing her meds.” The detective believed the woman “was not in a state of recovery from addiction at the time of her death,” leading him to “likely rule out the possibility of an accidental overdose.”

So, why were they suspicious of Darden?? Well, the detective claimed Lisa was named a beneficiary of her partner’s estate just “a short time before her death.” Could’ve been a coincidence — or maybe it was planned??

Another connection to Kouri? The mother spoke to her daughter “almost daily” and some of Lisa’s messages revealed “disdain for Eric.” Also? She was at the couple’s home the night they celebrated Kouri’s business deal — just hours before Eric drank his fatal cocktail. So, the running theory was Lisa may have been “involved” in the alleged murder! The detective noted:

“Based on Lisa Darden’s proximity to her partner’s suspicious overdose death, and her relationship with Kouri, it is possible she was involved in planning and orchestrating Eric’s death.”

Yikes!

It’s important to note Lisa hasn’t been charged with anything, so it’s unclear what became of this warrant. But the fact her partner ALSO died of a drug overdose?? It’s concerning to say the least!

That said, Kouri’s attorney Skye Lazaro (who isn’t representing Darden) told NBC this is all some “baseless conspiracy theory,” arguing:

“Summit County is well aware that opioid addiction and fentanyl overdose is a rampant problem throughout the country. The fact that Ms. Darden’s significant other was one of the millions that suffered from, and ultimately succumbed to, opioid addiction is hardly ‘suspicious.’ It is tragic, and unfortunately, quite common.”

The attorney went on:

“The fact that Ms. Darden was the beneficiary of her romantic partner’s life insurance policy is also not unique. It only demonstrates that her circumstances are no different than most families in America.”

Drug addiction is a big problem, but we can also understand why the detective was so alarmed by the findings! Stuff like this can’t be ignored in a murder investigation! And the spokesperson for the late victim agreed, telling KUTV the details in the search warrant “makes it more likely that Kouri could have said yes that that’s something that occurs once before, it worked, let’s try it again.” Oof. We’ll be eager to hear more about this as the case continues in court.

Thoughts? Theories? Share them (below)!

[Image via Law&Crime Network/48 Hours/YouTube]