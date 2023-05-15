Children's Grief Book Author's Murdered Husband Suspected She Was Having An Affair

Remember the author of that children’s book about grief — the one who was just arrested for the murder of the husband she wrote about grieving? Well, his family is speaking out, and they have a lot of disturbing details to share.

As we covered last week, Kouri Richins of Kamas, Utah was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in connection to the death of her husband, Eric Richins, per court docs.

As the investigation has unfolded, officials discovered she allegedly fatally poisoned the 39-year-old by spiking his Moscow Mule with five times the lethal amount of fentanyl. He died just hours after consuming the drink in their bedroom on the night of March 3, 2022. Meanwhile, Kouri was in their children’s bedroom sleeping until she woke up at 3 a.m., found him unresponsive, and called 911.

When paramedics arrived, she claimed she’d tried CPR (though they thought that was unlikely given the state he was in) and suggested he had a problem with substance abuse in high school (his friends and family had never heard of such a thing). In their investigation, authorities discovered the mother bought $900 worth of fentanyl pills from an acquaintance on two occasions in February 2022, as well as some hydrocodone.

Now Eric’s family is speaking out and revealing even more shocking details. The group’s spokesperson Greg Skordas told Fox News Digital last week:

“He’d had concerns previously, and he also had reason to believe she was having a relationship and that was continuing through their marriage … apparently in person.”

Whoa. It’s unclear exactly how this may or may not have played into the alleged murder, but it does paint a clearer picture of the problems in their relationship.

Furthermore, Eric also had very real fears his wife was trying to hurt him. An affidavit obtained by People declared:

“They [his family] advised he warned them that if anything happened to him, she was to blame.”

Eric also told his family he suspected Kouri had poisoned him on Valentine’s Day in 2022 and during a vacation to Greece several years ago. Back with Fox, Skordas said:

“He had told some members of the family that he thought she was trying to hurt him, and said at one point, ‘If something happens to me, check out Kouri. I think she’s trying to kill me.'”

Jeez. Such a terribly sad situation! Too bad he didn’t act on his suspicions and get to safety…

Eric’s family also wants the public to know he was a “good man” who “didn’t take drugs” or have any problem with substances. On their response to Kouri’s arrest, the spokesperson speculated:

“I think they feel… a little bit relieved. They’ve been working with the county attorney’s office and local law enforcement… I think they’re trusting the system is going to work, and they feel comfortable that the county attorney wouldn’t have brought a case if she didn’t feel she had a strong case.”

As mentioned, after Eric’s death, Kouri went on to write a children’s book titled Are You With Me? It was inspired by the loss of her husband and nominally created to help the couple’s three kids get through this tragedy. The 33-year-old is currently in custody and will appear in court on May 19. At this time, she has not entered a plea. Kouri is also reportedly suing her sister-in-law, arguing she is entitled to her late husband’s $3.6 million estate due to a prenuptial agreement. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

