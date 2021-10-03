Clare Crawley Refuses To ‘Stay Down’ Despite Struggling With Dale Moss Breakup

Clare Crawley is not letting life keep her down!

On Saturday, The Bachelorette alum hopped on Instagram Story with an emotional update on how she is handling her breakup with Dale Moss and her mother’s declining health. Alongside a video of her walking her dog down the street, she wrote:

“It takes a lot to bring me to my knees. But damn this week has pushed me to that point. One thing I refuse to do though is stay down. I’ll be damned if I let it all take me out, so amidst all this, I’m taking steps even if [they] are small. I will feed myself the right food, drink some water and handle it the best I know how. I want you to know the messages of support + love from my Insta fam haven’t gone unnoticed.”

As Bachelor Nation fans may know, the duo’s romance came to an end once again nearly two months after reconciling their relationship. Clare defended her decision not to speak on the breakup earlier this week, sharing that she was just “emotionally and physically” dealing with a lot at the moment:

“I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want. What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today.”

Oof, we cannot imagine what she must be going through with her momma. The 40-year-old reality star continued:

“I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves.”

And innerestingly enough, Clare had also not-so-subtly tagged Abigail Heringer in the post — leading many Bach viewers to believe that she and Dale may have hooked up at some point. According to Us Weekly, a source dished that the two had messed around before she went on Bachelor In Paradise, and Abigail “was under the impression that he and Clare weren’t serious” anymore. The insider claimed that Clare “found out about the alleged hookup from the internet rumors that day and tagged her in her photo to show everyone that she knew what had happened.”

Soooo not a good look, Dale!

What are your thoughts on the Clare and Dale breakup drama, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

