Guaynaa is giving us a big band sound with his bop Cumbia A La Gente.

The Puerto Rican raps like Calle 13. And he sings too!

This song is infectious!

Also, there needs to be accordion and horns in more songs!

Check out the party – featuring Los Ángeles Azules – above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Guaynaa!