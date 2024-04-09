Gwen Stefani Finally Talks About THOSE Divorce Rumors With Blake Shelton, And...

Gwen Stefani wants to make one thing clear to everyone: There is no trouble in paradise when it comes to her marriage to Blake Shelton!

Rumors have been circulating on the internet that the pair could be heading for divorce. Fans felt they were supposedly focusing more on their respective music careers instead of each other. You see, Gwen reunited with her band No Doubt and is gearing up to perform at Coachella this month. Meanwhile, Blake has been on tour since last year. Their busy schedules appeared to have kept them apart quite a bit, and that caused people to become worried they were breaking up. These folks were not shy to express their concerns online, either!

Well, the Don’t Speak artist heard all the talk loud and clear and posted a not-so-subtle response earlier this year. She shut down the split speculation when she dropped an adorable picture of them together! However, that sadly did nothing to quiet the rumors. But now, Gwen has again made it crystal clear that her relationship with Blake is fine! Even when their insecurities get in the way at times!

While discussing their new song Purple Irises in an interview published with Nylon on Tuesday, the 54-year-old songstress opened up about their marriage. While the couple are head over heels for each other still, Gwen admitted she sometimes cannot help but let worry creep in about their marriage. She explained:

“I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?’ In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.”

But at the end of the day, no matter what insecurities she struggles with, she knows she is “in love” with Blake and just “overthinking” things. Gwen added:

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend, and all this s**t I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is — I’m overthinking.”

And yes, as we mentioned, the Hollaback Girl singer has heard the divorce rumors. However, Gwen shared that she and the country artist do NOT let the outside noise affect their personal lives. She noted:

“But when you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is…”

Whew. That's a relief. It is great these two still seem to be going strong after three years of marriage!

