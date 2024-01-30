Gwen Stefani Posts Answer To Rumors She Secretly Split From Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani is proving her relationship with Blake Shelton is as strong as ever!

On Monday, the Don’t Speak singer shut down the wide speculation she and her hubby are drifting apart. How? With an adorable pic! In an Instagram upload, she shared a pic of a polaroid of her and the Just A Fool singer with his arms wrapped around her as they posed surrounded by plants. She wrote on the polaroid in purple ink:

“Never knew a love like this”

Awww!

She placed the photo next to a bouquet of purple flowers on top of a pristine white marble countertop, and tagged the country star. See (below):

So sweet!

It’s so great to see the pair in a warm embrace after they’ve recently been shifting gears to focus more on their respective careers, as opposed to one another. Gwen is booked and busy reuniting with her old band No Doubt and performing at Coachella in April, while Blake is preparing for his Back to the Honky Tonk tour. Their separate schedules were the inspiration for a lot of rumors about their split. But it seems it’s just show business! Phew!

In the comments, fans wrote things like:

“This is SOOOOO beautiful” “The best miss you guys!!!” “LOVING THIS SO MUCH. LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH #lovewins” “MR & MRS SHELTON FOR LIFE!!!” “So glad you’ve posted this so people can shut up about the dire circumstances of your marriage!” “Thank you, Gwen. So upset with all the negativity about the POWER COUPLE! Keep the love strong”

Some even think a new duet is on the way… Which we’re SO here for! We LOVE all the love!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Did YOU think they were splitting up? Let us know down in the comments!

