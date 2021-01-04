Got A Tip?

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Resolves To Swear Less In 2021 After Dropping Hilarious F-Bomb In Goop Video!

Gwyneth Paltrow resolves to swear less in 2021 after funny Goop outtake video!

Hey, it’s tough to be Goop‘s product demonstrator and chief exec!

Gwyneth Paltrow found that out the hard way on Sunday, posting a HIGHlarious new video to her Instagram account that showed her accidentally dropping a bottle of face oil she’d been trying to hawk to her loyal customers.

But it wasn’t the dropped bottle that’s getting our attention now — it’s what came out of her mouth immediately afterwards! As you can see (below, NSFW language), the superstar doesn’t hold back when it comes time to unleash a SUPER loud F-bomb in frustration:

“Whoops” is right, girl! Funny though…

Still, it’s Gwyneth’s IG caption that really has us impressed! As she notes, the actress is “committed to swearing less in 2021,” a goal which seems particularly appropriate after this particular outtake.

But can the 48-year-old really stop swearing? And should she?! Heck, it’s pretty funny to see the calm, cool, collected Goop founder belt out an unexpected F-bomb! What say U, Perezcious readers?! Swearing less seems like a pretty good New Year’s resolution, all things being equal… could you do it? Can Gwyneth?! S**t!!!

Sound OFF with your f**kin’ take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram]

Jan 04, 2021 13:50pm PDT

