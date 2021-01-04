Gwyneth Paltrow Resolves To Swear Less In 2021 After Dropping Hilarious F-Bomb In Goop Video!

Hey, it’s tough to be Goop‘s product demonstrator and chief exec!

Gwyneth Paltrow found that out the hard way on Sunday, posting a HIGHlarious new video to her Instagram account that showed her accidentally dropping a bottle of face oil she’d been trying to hawk to her loyal customers.

But it wasn’t the dropped bottle that’s getting our attention now — it’s what came out of her mouth immediately afterwards! As you can see (below, NSFW language), the superstar doesn’t hold back when it comes time to unleash a SUPER loud F-bomb in frustration:

“Whoops” is right, girl! Funny though…

Still, it’s Gwyneth’s IG caption that really has us impressed! As she notes, the actress is “committed to swearing less in 2021,” a goal which seems particularly appropriate after this particular outtake.

But can the 48-year-old really stop swearing? And should she?! Heck, it’s pretty funny to see the calm, cool, collected Goop founder belt out an unexpected F-bomb! What say U, Perezcious readers?! Swearing less seems like a pretty good New Year’s resolution, all things being equal… could you do it? Can Gwyneth?! S**t!!!

Sound OFF with your f**kin’ take down in the comments (below)!

