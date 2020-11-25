Glenn Close Has A Problem With Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Win!

Glenn Close has a hot take on Gwyneth Paltrow’s 1999 Oscar win!

The iconic actress kind-of-sort-of-DEFINITELY shaded the GOOP founder while promoting her new movie Hillbilly Elegy, claiming that actress Fernanda Montenegro should have won the Best Actress trophy instead of Gwynny.

As you likely know, Paltrow’s first and only Academy Award was for her role in Shakespeare in Love, in which she played Viola De Lesseps. At the 71st Academy Awards, she was nominated for Best Actress alongside Montenegro (Central Station), Cate Blanchett (Elizabeth), Meryl Streep (One True Thing), and Emily Watson (Hilary and Jackie); yet despite going up against some serious Hollywood heavyweights, Gwynny managed to take home the gold — much to Glenn’s confusion, apparently!

After making her appearance on the ABC News program Popcorn with Peter Travers to discuss Hillbilly Elegy, a clip from the sit-down went viral showing Close saying that Paltrow winning over the “incredible actress” Montenegro “doesn’t make sense” to her. She said:

“I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in Central Station, and I thought, ‘What?’ It’s like, you know, it doesn’t make sense.”

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to hear it for yourself!

OMG, ouch!

While this is some award-winning shade Glenn’s throwing at Gwyn here, the 73-year-old star is hardly the only one who feels this way. Montenegro was lauded by critics and audiences alike for her work in Central Station — and interestingly she remains the only Brazilian nominated for Best Actress. You can see clips of her performance in the film’s trailer (below):

However, Shakespeare in Love ended up dominating the Oscars that year, even earning the coveted Best Picture award, despite the film Saving Private Ryan having been widely considered the favorite to win. Of course, Shakespeare in Love‘s Oscar wins also remain controversial due to convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein‘s involvement in the film. Many feel that Weinstein convincing the Shakespeare in Love cast to do a shocking amount of press is what caused the film to do so well during awards season — and, clearly, some in Hollywood are still salty about it!

And while Glenn has awards on the brain, it doesn’t look like her stint in Hillbilly Elegy — in which she stars alongside Amy Adams, Gabriel Basso, and Freida Pinto — will be the performance that finally earns the industry vet an Oscar of her own. While some have praised Adams and Close for their work in the film, the Ron Howard-directed flick has received mostly negative reviews.

Too bad the Oscars don’t have a Best Shade category!

