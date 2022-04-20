Gwyneth Paltrow Explains How She 'Traumatized' Her Kids With THIS Risqué Phone Pic!

Gwyneth Paltrow had an awkward time with her kids recently!

The Goop founder revealed as much in a new newsletter piece published to the lifestyle site’s new newsletter on Monday. In it, she explained how she accidentally revealed a bit too much to 17-year-old daughter Apple Martin and 16-year-old son Moses Martin by accident!

It all started when the pair got into her phone, and found the lock screen of their famous mom’s tech device contained an adults-only pic! (Well, kind of!)

In the newsletter installment, Gwyneth wrote this, explaining how a snap of her hunky husband Brad Falchuk turned into a cringeworthy moment for the teens (below):

“My lock screen was a picture of Brad [Falchuk] without his shirt on, and my kids were so traumatized that they picked up the phone and took this selfie.”

Uh-oh!

Here is the selfie Apple and Moses replaced the shirtless pic with, by the way (below):

Ha! Love it!

Probably not as fun for the 49-year-old mom, in that she doesn’t get to see that pic of her sexy husband quite as often. But maybe a little less awkward for the whole family, all the same. LOLz!

You can read the rest of Gwyneth’s family photo exploits in the (subscriber-only) Goop newsletter HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via WENN]