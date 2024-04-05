Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces She's Getting Cosmetic Surgery For THIS!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is about to go under the knife!

The recently released convict told People on Thursday night that she’s preparing to undergo rhinoplasty to change the shape and appearance of her nose. And that is apparently something she’s wanted for a long time! She dished:

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

LOLz! Gotta love the shameless plug!

The 32-year-old victim of Munchausen by proxy’s close friend Nadiya Vizier insisted a nose job has been the dream for a while, adding:

“She said she’s a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done. The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”

And to anyone who has anything negative to say about how Gypsy is living her post-prison life? Her pal argued:

“My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she’s doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her.”

Oof! Calling ’em out!

According to Vizier, Gypsy is “going to be resting for about two weeks” after the procedure, though it’s unclear exactly when she’s having the surgery done. But it does sound like it’ll be soon. Interestingly, this will likely be Gypsy’s first-ever (!!!) surgery in which she was a fully willing participant! Throughout her upbringing, she was forced into many unnecessary procedures thanks to her mom. So, having full control is a BIG deal!

It also comes amid many other changes in her personal life. After getting released from prison late last year (after serving seven years of her sentence for helping orchestrate her mother’s murder), Gypsy made the media rounds before settling into married life with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson. But last week, she shockingly announced they were seperating — and she’s seemingly moved on with her ex-boyfriend Ken Urker already! So, she’s got a lot going on!

Hopefully, the nose job is a success! Seems like we can expect to see this and much more unfold in her upcoming documentary, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which will premiere on Lifetime on June 3. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

