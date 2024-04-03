Diddy Insider Claims Kim Porter's Death Marked 'A Turning Point' -- His Alleged Behavior Is 'Ugly And Dark'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

When Diddy‘s ex-girlfriend Kim Porter died in 2018, her sad passing supposedly marked a true turning point in the music mogul’s life.

That’s the story being told by a new insider this week. Speaking to Us Weekly, the source explained how Kim’s death — which came at just 47 years old back in 2018 due to lobar pneumonia — rocked the Bad Boy For Life artist’s world. Ever since, this insider claims, things have gone steadily downhill for him. In recent weeks and months, that has manifested itself in home raids by the feds on both coasts, plus seemingly endless new allegations springing up regarding sexual assault, misconduct, trafficking, and more.

Speaking candidly about Kim’s relationship with Diddy and the loss the mogul felt after her untimely demise, the source said:

“When Kim died, it rocked Diddy’s world. It was a massive shock and a turning point. All the other women in his life were playthings. Kim was the real deal. It was all down from there.”

The source went on to say that something allegedly flipped in Diddy in recent years relative to the before times. Claiming to be “surprised” at how dark the allegations are around the Bad Boy Records exec, the source cryptically said:

“I’m very surprised at how ugly and dark this is. We were close. Something has gone very wrong. This isn’t what he used to be about.”

Whoa…

As you may recall, the 54-year-old music mogul had an on-again, off-again relationship with Porter from 1994 through 2007. The duo shared three children through it: King, now 26, and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, who are 17. Diddy and Kim were so close that the rapper even previously adopted her son Quincy, who is now 32, from a prior relationship. But ever since she succumbed to her fight with pneumonia nearly six full years ago, Diddy has apparently struggled to cope. After her death, the embattled music mogul took to Instagram with a poignant message of mourning. He wrote:

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S**T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

So sad, right? HOWEVER… Back in December of last year, Diddy was accused of punching Kim in the face and breaking her nose during a dispute the two had years prior. So, maybe this insider’s claims about Kim don’t tell the entire arc of Diddy’s story. Just saying.

