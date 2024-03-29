Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Separation From Husband Just 3 Months After Prison Release -- What Happened?!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed she’s currently separated from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson!

The 32-year-old announced the breakup on her private Facebook page on Thursday, per People. She revealed:

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am”

Whoa! So far, Ryan has yet to publicly address the news.

As Perezcious readers know, this comes just three months after Gypsy was released from prison after serving more than eight years for plotting to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn. As documented in The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, her hubby reached out to her via a letter while she was in prison and they instantly hit it off. They got married in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022 and had planned to have a big wedding party with all their friends and family after she became a free woman in December 2023.

But after a highly-publicized exit from jail, the internet sensation quickly vanished from social media, abruptly deleting all her accounts earlier this month. After apologizing in a TikTok video to anyone she “offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews,” she shut down her accounts. A source told People it was per the advice of her parole officer, so that she’d avoid “trouble.”

As for what went wrong with Ryan, it’s hard to know. She gushed a ton about how the “D is fire” while discussing their sex life post-prison, but she was also super honest about being nervous for this next chapter. She told this to People right before her release:

“I’ve never lived with a man. I grew up with a mom, so I didn’t even grow up with a dad in the house. So, I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what it’s like to live with a man.’”

Hmm. Maybe it was too much, too fast?? It’s hard enough to adjust back into society after all she’s been through — diving headfirst into a marriage was probably complicated, too! Hopefully, the split doesn’t get messy. That’s the last thing she needs right now!

Reactions?? What do U think happened? Sound OFF (below)!

