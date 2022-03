It’s 2001 all over again!

We lived through the original electroclash movement and we are LIVING for the renaissance!

Haiku Hands‘ Fashion Model Art scream Larry Tee! If you know, you know!

This track is super fun and camp! It’s equal parts gay and art project! From the track to the sing-talk delivery.

And it features Perezcious faves Sofi Tukker!

LOVE it!

Check it out above!

