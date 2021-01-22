Yes, Hailey Bieber Is Taking Prenatal Vitamins -- But She Claims...

Do we need to pop the non-alcoholic champagne?

On Thursday, Hailey Bieber revealed to Sheerluxe that she’s currently taking prenatal vitamins, which as most know, are typically meant for pregnant women… BUT before we all get ahead of ourselves, it’s not exactly for the reason you’re thinking! Yes, we see y’all jumping to some baby conclusions over there!

As it turns out, the vitamins are actually one of the many beauty secrets the 28-year-old model swears by to keep her luscious locks healthy, strong, and shiny. In the new interview, she first admitted that taking a break from constantly color treating her hair has helped correct the damage to her strands:

“My hair is so much healthier as a result of the pandemic. It’s because I’ve left it to its own devices and not dyed it in almost a year – aside from touching up the front slightly – but I really don’t care for highlights anymore.”

However, the Baldwin family member has one tried-and-true product in her arsenal, revealing:

“I swear by prenatal supplements. I’ve gone through a lot of trial and error with supplements for healthy hair, but prenatal vitamins have been the most helpful. I can’t take biotin – if I do, I get really painful, deep breakouts. Most hair supplements marketed for growth don’t work for me, so I’ve been using prenatal vitamins for a while now as they give you essential nutrients, while keeping your skin and hair in great condition.”

In case you didn’t know, prenatal supplements are jam-packed with specific nutrients that pregnant women tend to need more of, such as folic acid, iron, and calcium. They can even be filled with B vitamins like biotin that are super beneficial for your hair (though Hail had issues with acne), which is why a lot of prenatal brands have become an essential beauty item for those who aren’t growing a tiny human. For instance, other celebs such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon have even credited the additive for helping them to grow out their tresses.

Hailey, who is married to pop sensation Justin Bieber, also revealed to the outlet that the reason we always see her in a signature “slicked back” hairstyle, confessing:

“Day-to-day, slicked back hair is my go-to style. Most of the time it’s because I have about four different oils or masks in there and I like to let it sit. I’ll apply loads – castor oil, coconut oil and also Christophe Robin’s lovely nourishing formulas. I like to load my hair with hydrating products, put it up in a bun for two days and let everything absorb.”

So even though the supermodel is taking a prenatal, Hailey and Justin have expressed that they aren’t ready to have a mini-Bieber running around just yet. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last month, the Anyone singer told the TV host that he wants to have children at some point but not right now. He said:

“I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body, so whatever she wants to do.”

Wow, we’ve learned so much about the former ballet dancer’s hair in such a short amount of time. LOLZ! What do U think about this hack? And were you really hoping she was preggers when you first heard? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram]