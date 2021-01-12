Chrissy Teigen Unveils BOLD New Hairstyle! Yay Or Nay??

New year, new Chrissy Teigen.

The Lip Sync Battle host is trying a bold new experiment in hairstyling that makes her… not unrecognizable, but it certainly lets her exude a very different persona.

She first played around with the look in an Instagram selfie at home a couple weeks back, but now she’s taking it to the streets. In a new carousel she’s working the wig in public, quipping:

“the wig life … chose me”

Swipe over to see gurl making the lavender hair part of the whole ensemble (mask and all), rhyming purple right in front of our eyes in the grocery store aisle!

That’s one saucy new look! Get it? Because of all the barbecue sauce? Hey, where are you going?? LOLz!

Seriously, we have to know — what do YOU think of Chrissy’s new look? Should she go back to her natural look? Or go permanent and color her actual hair lavender?

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram.]