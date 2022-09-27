Hailey Bieber Is Getting DRAGGED By Latinas On TikTok Over Her 'Brownie Glazed Lips'

Hailey Bieber has no idea what she’s gotten herself into!

Justin Bieber‘s beloved wife took to TikTok late last month and uploaded a video in which she showed love to dark-toned lip products. The beauty tutorial went up without much of a fuss — at first. Just the usual kind of makeup stuff, ya know?! Hailey promoting her new line Rhode, the star getting ready for fall with darker shades for her lips, blah, blah, blah.

Well, not quite. Not this time.

In fact, you can see Hailey’s original late August TikTok upload — in which she boasts about getting “ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips” — right here:

@haileybieber ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips ????✨✨✨???????????? ♬ cant erase – weeping audios

So what’s the problem!? Well, over the last few weeks, what started as a straightforward beauty post has become a HUGE controversy!

Down in the comments section of the 25-year-old model’s post, other TikTok users felt it was a little suspicious that Hailey would so proudly and openly go for dark-lined lips this fall. After all, that has been a VERY popular look in Latina culture for, like, pretty much forever! (And we mean that almost literally, the dark lip color combo been around for like four decades!!)

Over the last few weeks, commenters have been calling out the pop star’s wife with cutting reactions:

“90’s LATINA LIPS love that you took inspiration from them” “So basically the exact same color combo our tias have been using” “90’s LATINA LIPS love that you took inspiration from them” “Thank a Tia” “been rocking this since 1988 #brownpride #latinas” “ah yesss the 80-90s tia lip staple” “omg i love how you came up with the brownie glazed lips!!!! i think even my tias and mom got inspired like 20 years ago” “my mommy and all latinas ate this look up in the early 2000s”

And now, the comments section isn’t the only place it’s going DOWN!

In a clip uploaded to the social media site late last week, TikToker Benulus went mega-viral by using Hailey’s content to call out what she felt was a double standard in the way fans react to makeup tutorials and beauty products:

“Y’all s**t on my lips every single time I post. But a white woman does it, it’s gonna become a trend. Yeah, I’m so flattered that Hailey Bieber always gets inspired by my community, by the POC community, but it just irks me that because she’s done it now, it’s gonna become so trendy.”

Preach!

You can see that clip (below):

@benulus This comment is just ONE example of the daily hate comments I get about my lips. #haileybieberlips ♬ original sound – Benulus

Another TikToker, ZZHilton, added their own video to the mix, too:

“It doesn’t hit the right way when you try to pass on a brown lip liner as your own idea and call it a ‘brownie’ lip liner when this has very obviously been created by women of color, considering how long women of color had to fight for brands to stop naming darker shades after food.”

And a third user, Iris Beilin, sarcastically called out Hailey’s trend as “innovative” in a response video while adding this cutting caption to her vid:

“Wow!!! I have never seen something like this!!!”

They are seriously going in on Hailey! And have been for a while now!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Shouldn’t the Biebs’ wife have thanked a Tia for this trend?

